EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a resolution to appoint the fourth-highest vote-getter in the Nov. 7 municipal election to the seat currently held by Commissioner Jim Normile.
The resolution states that “the Board of Commissioners intends to make this appointment during a special meeting to be held subsequent to the certification of the results of the 2023 municipal election and prior to the organizational meeting of the Board of Commissioners on December 12.”
The board met in its monthly session in the meeting room beside the town police department off Highway 58.
Initially, the town and the Carteret County Board of Elections thought four seats would be up for election, those of Normile, Steve Finch, Floyd Messer and Jamie Vogel.
However, the county board, after consulting with the N.C. Board of Elections, decided that unlike Normile’s opinion and the town’s, Normile’s term would not expire until 2025, so his seat would not be up for reelection this year.
Normile is a veteran member of the commission. He was appointed in 2014 following the death of Commissioner Nita Hedreen.
Normile was reelected twice but decided not to seek reelection in 2021 to focus on other coastal interests, including the Carteret County Beach Commission, of which he was a member and served as chair.
He was reappointed to the town commission again on May 10, 2022, again to fill a vacancy, left by Candace Dooley who had been reelected to a four-year term in 2021 but resigned in April 2022 to become the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation director.
Normile and the town thought he was to serve only until the November 2023 election, but the county and state elections boards believe otherwise.
As a result, the county board has said only three seats are open, and if people fill in four bubbles on the election ballot, their ballots will be at least initially rejected.
The resolution the Emerald Isle board adopted Tuesday night states that, “Pursuant to the statutory authority granted by N. C. Gen. Stat. §160A- 63, a vacancy that occurs in an elective office of a city shall be filled by appointment of the city council, and a successor shall be elected at the next regularly scheduled city election (if scheduled to be held more than 90 days after the vacancy occurs) and the person appointed to fill the vacancy shall serve only until the elected successor takes office.”
It adds that, “The Emerald Isle Town Charter provides that if a vacancy occurs in the office of Mayor or Commissioner, it shall be filled by the Board of Commissioners for the unexpired term,” and that, “N. C. Gen. Stat. §160A-3 provides that when a procedure that purports to prescribe all acts necessary for the performance or execution of any power, duty, function, privilege, or immunity is provided by both a general law and a city charter, the two procedures may be used as alternatives, and a city may elect to follow either one.”
The resolution goes on to say, “The intention of the Board of Commissioners was to fill the vacancy in former Commissioner Dooley’s seat only until such time as the people of Emerald Isle could elect a successor.”
The board, according to the resolution, “remains intent that fairness and equity demand that the citizens of Emerald Isle should determine Commissioner Normile's successor.”
Finally, the resolution states that in order to allow enough time to consider the election results and certification before making this appointment, “Commissioner Jim Normile has agreed to accept an extension of his current appointment through the organizational meeting of the Board of Commissioners scheduled for December 12, 2023.
“This Board’s prior action of May 10, 2022, appointing Jim Normile to the seat of former Commissioner Candace Dooley is hereby amended to extend the term of Commissioner Jim Normile until the winners of the 2023 municipal election are qualified and seated at the Board of Commissioner’s meeting of December 12, 2023.”
There was no discussion before the board adopted the resolution Tuesday night. However, Mayor Jason Holland later reminded the large audience at the meeting not to vote for four people on the ballot on Nov. 7 in order to avoid “spoiling” their ballots.
Carteret County Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish recently told the News-Times that ballots would at least initially be spoiled for four votes because, “The (voting) machine is unable to determine the voter’s intent. This is not just specific to Emerald Isle but is true in every election.”
Sabadish went on to say the voting machine will prompt the voter there has been an “overvote” on that particular race, and the voter will have the option to have their overvoted ballot returned for correction or to cast the ballot as marked.
In the Emerald Isle race, incumbents Finch and Messer did not file for reelection, but Vogel did. Other candidates for the seats are Terri Brett, Alesia Sanderson, Tom Rule, Jay Wootten, Christopher Mitchell, Josh Sawyer, Roy Dudley Brownlow, Rena Popp, Taney Browder, Travis Speight and Jeff Ward.
