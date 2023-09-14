HARKERS ISLAND — With Hurricane Lee churning east of Carteret County in the Atlantic Ocean, a group of Down East residents, scientists and state officials paused Sept. 12-13 to remember the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Florence and how the community needs to prepare for sea level rise and future flooding.
“There is a different sort of storm brewing — one of eroding shorelines, migrating fish, intruding saltwater and inundated roadways, and Down East is smack-dab in the middle of that storm’s path,” said Ryan Stancil, project coordinator for RISING, an organization documenting the impacts of sea level rise and how to prepare for the future along the coast.
“The people who live here aren’t the only ones who know it,” he continued. “In the last five years, Down East has attracted the attention of every major academic institution in the state, and state agencies have turned a keen eye our direction.”
Florence, a Category 1 hurricane, devastated Carteret County, including Down East, with torrential rain and flooding Sept. 13-14, 2018, displacing many from their homes. The storm’s impacts are felt five years later, with 146 families still waiting for repairs to their dwellings, according to Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, a nonprofit created following the storm to provide repairs and assistance to hurricane victims.
The gathering, held at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island, featured several speakers, including scientists, researchers and representatives from numerous state agencies and universities.
Topics included not only the impacts of Florence, but the impacts of flooding and sea level rise now and projections for the future.
About 150 people, many Down East residents, attended the two-day program, “Remembering Florence — Five Years Ago.” It was sponsored by the Down East Resilience Network.
Scientists, researchers and State Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday they continue to do research and prepare for the continued rise of sea level and increase in major hurricanes and flooding events. Multiple research projects are underway to document, study and inform residents how they can better prepare.
Dr. Katherine Arnade with the Sunny Day Project at N.C. State University said researchers estimate that over the next three decades the sea level along the East Coast will rise 10 to 14 inches, bringing intrusive saltwater on property Down East in certain communities where people live.
The Sunny Day flooding project has installed flood sensors at hotspots known for flooding Down East and in Beaufort to track how often floods occur outside of extreme events.
“We have seen about 6 inches of sea level rise in Beaufort over the past 20 years,” she said. “What might 10-15 inches of sea level rise look like in Down East in the next 30 years?”
She said residents need to prepare for more intense and frequent storms and more flooding from tidal events.
“Since April 2023, there have been 32 instances of water on the road at a maximum depth of 10 to 12 inches above the road,” she said.
In Beaufort, over the past 12 months, there have been 65 instances of water on the road.
Dr. Chris Voss, retired from the UNC Institute of Marine Science who is the founder of the King Tides Project, another organization documenting the impacts of sea level rise on king tides, said, “What is scary is how warm the water is. Yes, water levels are rising. In addition to melting ice and thermal expansion, when water levels are warmer, the levels are higher.”
She pointed out that communities can adapt and prepare for the sea level rise and more intense flooding events.
“All is not lost by 2050,” she said. “We know we are going to have more storms and surges from storms. We are in an area where we need to plan. We need to be prepared for 8 inches of rain during a rain event.”
She added, however, that continuing to build housing developments in flood-prone areas of Down East was a concern.
“When I drive down here and see where some of the houses are being built, I am amazed,” she said.
Dr. Rob Young, director of the program for the study of developed shorelines, a joint Duke University/Western Carolina University venture and professor of geology, said he was frustrated with areas of Down East where some houses are being built.
“I would not be surprised if half of the in-ground septic systems Down East are functioning. Most wells are deep enough you don’t have to worry about that, but if I lived in certain areas of say Davis Shores, I wouldn’t let my kids play in the storm ditches. I’m frustrated where they are building Down East where we know that the systems cannot possibly be perking.”
He added that he was disappointed that county officials who need to help make changes did not attend the event.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the people who might be able to answer at the county level are not here,” he said.
Young said his three main goals are to keep people dry, plan for transportation and infrastructure and plan for septic and water needs.
He said he realized infrastructure dollars don’t seem to make their way to unincorporated areas like Down East, and other methods, such as grants and nonprofits, may need to be utilized to fund changes that are needed, including raising homes.
“How do you tap into those federal resources and get some of those funds Down East,” he said. “We have to stop talking and start doing stuff. We need our elected officials to really engage and make that happen.”
He added, “We aren’t going to be able to protect every parcel Down East, but we don’t have to head to the hills either. There are places that are still high and dry Down East. You can still keep your communities together, but there could be a few generations of folks that might have to move, and we need to find a place for them. I think this is doable.”
Young said he is currently doing free home assessments Down East to see if they are prepared for floods. He said his staff would only be able to do a limited amount of those, but those interested can contact Core Sound Museum Director Karen Amspacher at 252-723-0982 by Oct. 1.
Department of Transportation (DOT) engineers also did a panel discussion about challenges faced by DOT during disasters and how they are preparing for the future.
Engineer Jeff Cabiness said one challenge they face is they can only address issues on state right-of-ways.
“We want to keep water off roads and can accept water coming off roads through pipes and culverts. We can clean ditches out, but we can’t make water go if it’s impacted by stuff off of our right-of-way,” he said.
Cabiness further said DOT has a limited amount of funds to address an expensive problem.
“We’ve built easy and cheap. Now everything is expensive and hard,” he said.
One thing that DOT is preparing to do is add resiliency to the list of criteria when considering and scoring the projects to fund in the future. Engineers said they are looking at better ways to design systems and enlarge culvert pipes to handle increased amounts of water.
Young asked if DOT had considered raising roads Down East. Engineers said there are multiple things to consider, including if raising a road would cause flooding in residential yards and the cost.
David Lewis of Marshallberg, whose home flooded during hurricanes Florence and Isabel, said he came because he wanted to learn more about what could be done.
“I think the conference has been wonderful. I wanted to come because of ditch issues, but I have learned so much more about the many programs,” he said. “I’m just disappointed the county wasn’t here.”
Amspacher said the whole point of the gathering was to raise awareness of the issues and challenges Down East is facing regarding resiliency and planning for the future.
“We are Down Easters, and we have to figure out a way to live with this and adapt.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
