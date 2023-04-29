NEWPORT — A recently completed investigation by the state auditor, Beth Wood, found that thousands of dollars in expenditures by the Broad and Gales Creek Volunteer Department in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021 were undocumented and thus questionable.
A March 30 letter from Wood to Carteret County commissioners and County Manager Tommy Burns said there were $59,722 in questionable expenditures in that fiscal year and recommended the county seek reimbursement from the former chief.
The department closed in June 2022. It was formed in 1966.
The audit, according to Wood’s letter, was the result of “an allegation through (the office’s) hotline concerning Broad and Gales Creek EMS, Inc. (Broad and Gales Creek EMS). The allegation was about the potential misuse of Broad and Gales (B&G) Creek EMS funds.”
The county responded to the auditor’s letter with a letter on April 19, signed by Commission Chair Jimmy Farrington. It states that the county took over the B&G department in July 2022 as a result of similar concerns of its own.
The letter states the county has referred the findings of the audit to the county sheriff’s department for an investigation by Det. Joseph Bishop and will seek any criminal remedies allowed, depending upon the results of the investigation, and will use the findings of the audit to ensure that public funds are accounted for properly.
In addition, the county will reinforce to all fire and EMS agencies the need to “ensure the importance of proper documentation” of expenditures, Farrington’s response states, and will seek reimbursements from the former chief.
The News-Times requested responses and comments from Carteret County Manager Tommy Burns and Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea by email and phone calls Thursday and also requested that Nick Wilson, the county public information officer (PIO), obtain comments from them for publication in this article.
Rea responded by email, asking the newspaper to contact Wilson, which the newspaper had already done.
However, as of late Thursday afternoon, the only significant response was from Wilson who emailed:
“As of July 1, 2022, the county assumed EMS duties at Broad and Gales Creek and there have been no service interruptions to the citizens of Carteret County.”
Wilson mostly reiterated the county’s letter back to the auditor’s office.
“The county takes this matter seriously and will use the findings to reinforce to all fire and EMS agencies within the county to ensure the importance of proper documentation and of following best practices as identified by the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO).
“The county is seeking reimbursement of purchases where the former chief cannot provide documentation. The sheriff’s office currently has an open investigation into this matter.”
Wilson added that, “The Carteret County Emergency Services Department will ensure that all fire and EMS agencies and related administrative officers maintain supporting documentation for all transactions and maintain appropriate fiscal policies. The county will do this by ongoing correspondence and annual training and education for all emergency services agencies within the county. The county is confident that necessary changes and safeguards have been put in place that will allow us to deliver the best possible services and protections to our citizens”.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck confirmed Thursday an investigation is underway but couldn’t yet release any information or say how long it might take.
After it’s complete, he said, “We’ll have to confer with the district attorney” to see if criminal charges should be filed.
The sheriff added that financial crimes are often difficult to prove.
“We can’t just bring charges if we don’t think we can prove it,” he said. “Financial mismanagement is not necessarily a criminal offense.”
Auditor Wood’s March 30 letter to the county states in part that, “Broad and Gales Creek EMS was overseen by the county until the department closed on June 30, 2022. At that time, the county took possession of all medical equipment and vehicles and recovered $182,395 in reserve funds from Broad and Gales Creek EMS.
“Broad and Gales Creek EMS was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization overseen by a Board of Directors (Board). The Board elected the Chief, who was responsible for the daily operations and had the authority to co-sign all checks. The Chief was also authorized to make purchases of up to $500 in “emergency/miscellaneous expenses”.
“Broad and Gales Creek EMS had a treasurer who was in charge of financial management. While the treasurer was charged with the financial management, investigators found that the former Chief handled the majority of the financial management, including having access to all bank accounts, credit cards, and checks.
“The former chief of the Broad and Gales Creek EMS was unable to provide supporting documentation1 and a business purpose for $59,722 of purchases during the 2021 calendar year.”
It goes on to present detailed findings of the audit:
Investigators reviewed all bank activity and credit card purchases for the calendar year 2021. During this review, 88 expenditures totaling $201,894 were flagged as potential misuse, including:
•$15,867 credit card charges.
•$1,842 checks written by the former chief to herself.
•$184,185 checks written to others.
From that total, the Broad and Gales Creek EMS was unable to provide investigators with supporting documentation and an approved business purpose for 69 of the 88 purchases, totaling $59,722, including:
•$11,676 credit card charges.
•$1,842 checks written by the former Chief to herself.
•$46,204 checks written to others.
“Without documentation for these purchases, Broad and Gales Creek EMS cannot provide reasonable assurance that the funds were used for appropriate business purposes,” the auditor’s letter continues.
“Not all purchases were supported because the Broad and Gales Creek EMS did not have fiscal management policies requiring that supporting documentation be maintained for purchases, for checks written to individuals and for payments of obligations such as the Broad and Gales Creek EMS’ credit card bills.
"Additionally, neither the Broad and Gales Creek EMS Board nor the county ensured proper separation of duties existed to ensure checks were only written to pay for expenditures that supported appropriate business purposes.”
Wilson did not answer the newspaper’s requests to name the former Broad and Gales Creek Department’s chief and treasurer, nor did he answer a question asking when the county first learned the state was going to audit the department.
The letter from Wood states that Broad and Gales Creek EMS department was funded through a combination of county funds, payments from billing for services and donations. For the year ended June 30, 2021, Broad and Gales Creek EMS reported revenue of $660,836. Carteret County provided $516,180, or 78%, of the revenues to the Broad and Gales Creek EMS.
Broad and Gales Creek’s fire tax district is currently 4 cents per $100 of assessed property value, and the EMS is tax is 6 cents per $100. That means owners of property worth $200,000 owe a owe a bill to the district of $200 this year.
County PIO Wilson’s response did not address the newspaper’s question about how much county money the department received from the county in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2022.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
