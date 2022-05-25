The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency doing business as the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, 140 Sherwood Avenue, Cedar Point. The purpose of the special meeting is for two budget amendments.
Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency meeting set
