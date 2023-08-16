CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush told town commissioners Monday night he has had “positive conversations” about the county taking over responsibility for supplying a school resource officer at White Oak Elementary School on Highway 24.
Commissioners met in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Specifically, Rush said he had spoken with Sheriff Asa Buck, County Manager Tommy Burns and County Commission Chair Jimmy Farrington “about transferring operational responsibility for the White Oak Elementary School Resource Officer position to the sheriff, and all parties will be working toward this in the future.
“The financial model to support the School Resource Officer position would not change, and the only change is that a sheriff's deputy would be assigned to White Oak Elementary instead of a Cape Carteret officer,” Rush added. “If this transition occurs, it will likely be at the start of the 2024-25 school year but could occur sooner if adequate staffing is available to the sheriff.”
Rush said he will maintain a dialogue with the county officials and update the board as the process moves forward.
The SRO provides security at the school, engages students, parents, and staff to build positive relationships, provides traffic control during drop-off and pick-up times and other law enforcement services.
Cape Carteret commissioners agreed last month to direct Rush to begin the talks with the county.
Commissioner Steve Martin has long contended that it’s difficult for the small town to provide one of its seven officers, including a chief, to serve as an SRO through the entire school year.
“I think Cape Carteret has been very gracious to provide the officer for the school all these years,” Martin said in July. “But the county provides SROs at other schools, and the county has more resources that we do.”
Currently the position is paid for with grant money and contributions from the county, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue, Peletier and Emerald Isle.
The town recently hired a new chief, Brian Silva, who begins work Monday. The town will host a reception for the public to meet Chief Silva at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, before the regular board meeting.
During the school year, the school resource officer is almost exclusively dedicated to White Oak Elementary School, leaving a total of five officers to provide patrol and response services in the community. Typically, this allows for only one police officer on duty at all times in the town, with the chief available to assist the officer assigned to weekday shifts.
During the summer months, the school resource officer provides additional coverage during certain days and hours. This additional coverage is beneficial in many ways, as it allows for more patrol activities, quicker response, provides a safer work environment for the police officers on duty, allows for the scheduling of vacation time and training activities, reduces overtime expense and provides for a more manageable schedule for town officers.
