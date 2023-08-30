CAPE CARTERET — Just in time for the rainfall from Hurricane Idalia’s arrival near Carteret County, Cape Carteret “essentially completed” two major drainage and stormwater management projects earlier this week.
Town Manager Frank Rush said Wednesday that work at Sutton Drive in the Star Hill area and at Ardan Oaks off Taylor Notion Road went well.
Both areas have flooded extensively in past thunderstorms and especially during Hurricane Florence in 2018, inundating some residential properties and prompting calls for years by residents for town action.
In the Sutton Drive area, Rush said, “With the exception of a remaining short ditch segment, the town has completed planned drainage improvements in the Sutton Drive area. A new emergency overflow swale has been constructed across a nearby fairway at Star Hill Golf Course, providing an efficient natural outlet for stormwater during significant, hurricane-intensity, rainfall events.”
Other improvements, Rush said, include expanded ditches, a new stormwater pipe under Sutton Drive and a comprehensive clearing of all existing stormwater pipes in the area.
The flooding issue there has been difficult to solve because some of the problems were on private property, the Star Hill Golf Course. The town negotiated with the owners for easements that helped make the project possible.
Rush, who, the town hired a little over a year ago after a long stint dealing with similar projects in Emerald Isle, came into the post and with the urging of commissioners, immediately began identifying sources of money for projects and soliciting engineers’ bids to develop plans for top-priority areas identified in a study.
He said Wednesday the town greatly appreciated the cooperation of the golf course owners.
The project was designed by engineering firm Tidewater Associates and constructed by SunLand Builders, both local firms. The total cost of the project was approximately $100,000, paid for entirely by funds from the town's allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
As for Ardan Oaks, where the entrance was underwater for days after Florence, Rush said all that remains to do is the final grading and seeding, which was scheduled to take place Wednesday.
“A new infiltration basin and emergency overflow swale has been constructed on a recently acquired town-owned lot and recently acquired easements, providing an efficient natural outlet for stormwater to drain to a nearby creek during significant rainfall events,” Rush said. “The project also includes improvements to existing ditches and infiltration basins in the area.”
Again, Rush said the town appreciated the cooperation of private entities, including Manatee Investments and nearby individual property owners who provided an essential easement for the project.
The project was also engineered by Tidewater Associates and was constructed by M&W Land Improvements. The total cost of the project was approximately $150,000, funded by a state grant and money from the town's allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Meanwhile, Rush said, a contractor is gearing up to begin work on a drainage project along Bogue Sound Drive, which ends at Bogue Sound on the southeast side of town, west of the town hall.
Town commissioners awarded a contract for the work to SunLand Builders during their August meeting and work is set to begin no later than mid-September and end no later than mid-October.
The project involves the construction of six new infiltration bioswales, the replacement of six damaged or undersized driveway culverts, the replacement of a 24-inch culvert under Bogue Sound Drive with two new 30-inch culverts, new concrete headwalls and associated street and driveway improvements.
The total contract amount is approximately $154,000, funded by a state grant.
Bogue Sound Drive will be closed to traffic in the culvert area just south of Park Avenue during the project and residents should use Lejeune Road and Bayshore Drive during construction to access homes south of Park Avenue. All homes along Bogue Sound Drive will remain accessible during construction.
