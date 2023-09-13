CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night tabled for additional discussion a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) amendment intended to help limit stormwater runoff and flooding from new and modified homes.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The town planning board has been discussing the proposed amendments for several months. According to Town Manager Frank Rush, the intent – in addition to limiting increased future flooding – is to clarify and simplify the town’s regulations.
A key provision, he said in a memo to the board, “would clarify the town's storm water requirements for new or modified single-family homes with common-sense requirements for driveway installation and use of on-site infiltration features for new or modified homes with impervious surface exceeding 30% of the total land area.”
The town has been battling stormwater runoff and flooding issues for many years, with increasing concern from residents in a number of parts of town who have been affected.
Since the town hired Rush in 2022, he has been getting engineering plans completed for major projects, and two construction projects were completed last month after contracts were approved by town commissions, including major work along Sutton Drive in the Star Hill area and in the Ardan Oaks subdivision off Taylor Notion Road. Both performed well during the heavy rains last month from Tropical Storm Idalia, and more projects, some less complex than these, are still in the works.
But residents and commissioners have also expressed interest in regulations to keep future development and redevelopment from increasing flooding and runoff problems, and the proposed UDO amendments are intended to address those concerns.
There was very little discussion of the proposed amendment during the meeting. Tuesday, after the meeting, Commissioner Steve Martin said he and others on the board were not quite comfortable with some of the language that impacts existing homeowners who might want to improve their properties and want Rush to tweak it.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.