CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners will hold a public hearing during their June 13 regular meeting on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to add “townhouse” as special use in the R-30 residential zoning district. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Public comments can be provided during the meeting or submitted in writing by emailing to the town clerk at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org. by noon on June 13.
During that same meeting, the town board will hold the required public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget and will hold an evidentiary quasi-judicial hearing on a proposal for a special-use permit to allow 22 townhouses to be built at 320 Star Hill Drive, which is in an R-30 zone.
A copy of the proposed budget is available in the clerk’s office in town hall.
To participate in the meeting remotely, go to: https://www.gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of- commissioners-meeting.
Also, the town planning board will meet Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the town hall to discuss various issues related to townhouse development.
