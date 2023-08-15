CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush briefed town commissioners Monday night on his ongoing effort to develop a new “town center” zoning district that would include all parcels in the triangle area bounded by Highway 58, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 24 south of Ardan Oaks and VFW Road.
The board’s monthly meeting was in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Rush told the board he expects to begin detailed discussions with affected landowners and the town planning board in September, solicit public input this fall and winter and present a formal ordinance amendment creating the new zoning district to the commissioners sometime in 2024.
“The new TC (town center) zoning district is intended to establish development regulations that will incentivize new development in the “triangle” area consistent with the town center concept outlined in the town's 2022 Coastal Area Management Act and Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and in a manner that does not harm existing landowners within or adjacent to the proposed new zoning district,” Rush said. "The ultimate goal is to facilitate new private development in this area that will create a truly special and distinct sense of place in Cape Carteret, with public gathering spaces, provide alternative housing options in a quality manner and enhance the property values of landowners within the new district.”
The overall vision, the manager said, is comparable to the Mayfaire development in Wilmington, the Village West development in Emerald Isle and the Market Common development in Myrtle Beach, with a combination of mixed-use, commercial development, multi-family and single-family housing units in a "village" type design.
“I view this effort as a cooperative partnership between the town, the affected landowners and the community to hopefully create something special for the entire community that is also a win for the affected landowners.”
The new district would deliberately allow all of the uses currently allowed in the existing B-20, R-20 and R-30 zoning districts, and any traditional commercial or residential development would continue to adhere to the development regulations for those districts.
All new mixed-use, multi-family residential or village single-family residential development would be required to maintain at least 25% of the project area as a vegetated area. The vegetated area could be natural vegetation, septic field areas, stormwater infiltration areas and/or other landscaping features. A site-specific landscaping plan would be required and would also be required to incorporate landscaping and new street trees in the adjacent public right of way.
All new development would be required to comply with applicable stormwater management requirements. All parking areas would be required to be located in the rear or on the side of the structure.
Rush said his thoughts are preliminary and intended to be the starting point for future discussions.
Town commissioners took no action, but in the words of Commissioner Steve Martin, agreed Rush is “on the right track.”
However, Martin asked Rush to talk to the property owners in the area, get their opinions and discuss them with the board at its September meeting.
Without their interest and cooperation, he said, nothing will happen.
Before the concept went into the land-use plan, there were also discussions about a new town government complex in the triangle area.
For a comprehensive look at the concept, download the board’s Aug. 14 agenda packet at: https://www.townofcapecarteret.org/.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.