CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a long-planned project to make stormwater management improvements along Bogue Sound Drive.
The board met in the town hall on Dolphin Street and awarded the contract to Sunland Builders for $156,185.
The Bogue Sound Drive area has experienced significant flooding during previous significant rainfall events with stormwater volumes exceeding the capacity of existing pipe and ditch infrastructure in this area.
According to Town Manager Frank Rush, the area is currently served by a shallow ditch feature, six existing driveway culverts that are either collapsed or undersized and a 24-inch pipe under the road that was part of an emergency repair after a previous storm washed out the roadway and caused siltation of the nearby canal.
“These issues led to significant flooding on Bogue Sound Drive with water backing up several inches deep and threatening low-lying homes,” Rush said. “Significant backed-up stormwater also washed across the street, across private property and over a bulkhead into the nearby canal.”
The project to fix the issues will include the creation of six new infiltration bioswales on the east side of Bogue Sound Drive, the removal of six existing collapsed or undersized driveway culverts and replacement with new culverts 15 or 18 inches in diameter, and the replacement of three concrete driveways over the new culverts and the placement of gravel driveways over three other new culverts.
These new features are designed to accommodate the runoff associated with similar significant rainfall events in the future and will allow for efficient flow along Bogue Sound, Rush said.
The contract also includes the removal of the existing 24-inch pipe under Bogue Sound Drive, the installation of two new 30-inch pipes under Bogue Sound Drive, construction of new concrete headwalls on both sides of the road crossing and the resurfacing of this short segment of Bogue Sound Drive.
“This significant additional capacity under Bogue Sound Drive and the new concrete headwalls should effectively handle the runoff flowing from Bogue Sound Drive and a significant ditch feature to the north, prevent future washout of Bogue Sound Drive and reduce siltation in the nearby canal,” the manager added.
Rush said the town is in the process of securing permanent stormwater easements for both the private property on which the receiving canal is located from Manatee Investments and also from four property owners adjacent to the existing upstream ditch feature between Park Avenue and Bogue Sound Drive.
“No actual construction will occur in these areas,” Rush said. “They are critical elements of the town's stormwater management system in this area and the easements will allow for future ditch and canal maintenance.”
The town is also currently working with Carteret County to have the entire upstream ditch from Bogue Sound Drive back to N.C. 24 cleaned out by a grant-funded county contractor.
“I am hopeful that work will occur later this year,” Rush said.
The manager said the complex system of planned improvements will likely be constructed in September and be complete by early or mid-October.
Bogue Sound Drive will have to be closed at the location of the new pipes under Bogue Sound Drive, and residents south of this location will need to temporarily utilize Park Avenue, Lejeune Road and Edgewater Court to access their homes.
The work will be funded by a state grant.
