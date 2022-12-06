CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s vegetative debris pickup will begin Monday, Dec. 12.
Those who want debris picked up should not bag leaves, should not put out debris longer than 6 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter and should not place debris piles in front of mailboxes or under power lines and tree limbs.
All debris should be curbside before Dec. 12 ready for pickup/
Public works crews will wind their way through town beginning the 12th and will make it to all locations during the debris pickup.
The town picks up vegetative debris, free of charge, several times a year.
