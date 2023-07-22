BOGUE — The Navy and Marine Corps are requesting permission from anyone who has not yet had their drinking water well sampled for certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, near Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue for a second round Aug. 1-4.
To sign up for drinking water well sampling, call 877-MCBOGUE (877-622-6483).
Administrators are willing to work with residents to coordinate a better time if Aug. 1-4 is an inconvenient timeframe. Leave a voicemail, and someone will reach out to schedule a sampling.
The Navy and Marine Corps have mailed letters to property owners and tenants in the sampling area to provide information about drinking water well sampling and to request permission to sample their drinking water wells. Sampling will be provided at no cost to the property owner or tenant. The priority with this sampling is to ensure people are not being exposed to perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and/or perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) in their drinking water at concentrations above 70 parts per trillion, whether individual or combined, as a result of a Marine Corps PFAS release.
Questions can be directed to MCAS Cherry Point Communication Strategy and Operations at 252-466-4241 or cherrypoint@usmc.mil.
I hope these constituents wells who live in this area that their wells test negative for PFAS and GEN-X PFAS.The map indicates these problems are very close to the Bogue sound.Since this is a government operation we can only hope.
They tested my well a couple of weeks ago. Negative for everything.
