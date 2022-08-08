BOGUE — The Bogue town council will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 in the town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. Agenda items will include department reports. These include finance, town planning, streets, Western Carteret Interlocal Agency representative, emergency manager, town hall manager and events manager.
