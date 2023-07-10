BOGUE — The Bogue Town Planning Board voted July 6 to recommend changes to the town’s ordinances that were previously recommended by the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments.
Bogue Town Clerk and Planner Shawne Southard said the next step will be a public hearing on the proposed changes, which will take place at the beginning of the council’s Aug. 21 meeting in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
“I will post two public notices in the paper (the Carteret County News-Times) regarding the public hearing,” she said July 7. “The board can hold the hearing at the beginning of the Aug. 21 meeting, then they will close the hearing and go into their regular meeting. They could approve the changes at that time.”
The Bogue Town Council began the process of updating its ordinances June 19 to bring them into compliance with Chapter 160D, a local planning and development state statute that was created in 2019.
Carlton Gideon, senior community planner for Eastern Carolina Council of Governments, said all local and county governments must update their development regulations to bring them into compliance with 160D. For the most part, he said Bogue’s regulations were better than many local governments.
He further said towns should update their zoning and planning ordinances and regulations at least every 10 years.
While many town ordinances were in compliance, Gideon recommended several updates or additions to bring them into full compliance. He provided a proposed document that would get the town up to date.
Some of the recommended document updates and additions include:
Any rules of procedure must be maintained by the town clerk and be available on the town’s website for public inspection. This also applies to the planning board.
Town must have a comprehensive plan or land-use plan to maintain zoning and town must reasonably maintain a plan.
Town needs a future land-use map of sufficient detail to discern future land use at the parcel level. The town currently uses the Carteret County Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) land-use plan.
For zoning map amendments (rezonings), the town must provide mailed notice to adjacent properties and properties separated by transportation corridor.
For zoning map amendments, town must provide a posted notice within the same time frame as the mailed notice.
Maximum 25 days for the first published newspaper notice prior to a public hearing.
Town council must not serve as the planning board for the full board’s recommendation.
A planning board recommendation must be in writing per 160D-604(d).
Planning board must provide a plan consistency statement with recommendation and consider any plan adopted according to 160D-501.
The governing body must adopt a statement of consistency when adopting a zoning amendment.
Town must note on the future land-use map when a zoning map amendment is approved that is not consistent with the map. Map is deemed amended when an inconsistent rezoning is approved.
Town must not require a separate application or fee for a plan amendment.
