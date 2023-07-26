BEAUFORT - The town of Beaufort has received a significant boost in its efforts to improve its wastewater infrastructure.
Thanks to a $6.2 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, the town will embark on a crucial project to replace several aging wastewater pump stations.
Revolving loan funds are pools of capital from which loans can be made for clean energy projects. As loans are repaid, the capital is then reloaned for another project.
The wastewater infrastructure project aims to address the deteriorating conditions of pump station numbers one, two, three, five and seven, which have been in operation since the late 1960s and early 1970s, according to Cathy Akroyd of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
These existing wet pit/dry pit centrifugal wastewater pumping stations have long surpassed their recommended service life and now demand extensive maintenance.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, town officials plan to upgrade the aging pump stations with more modern and efficient solutions.
The proposed replacement involves the installation of new submersible pump stations at each location, complete with all necessary appurtenances, pumps, piping, electrical systems, controls and backup power generation.
Akroyd explained the shift to submersible pump stations comes as a logical response to the current stations' age-related deterioration and their history of flooding issues.
Additionally, the new design addresses concerns related to confined space access, making maintenance and operation safer and more streamlined.
With the funding secured, the town can now proceed with the project's design, permitting and replacement phases.
