BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission approved several items related to certificates of appropriateness and demolition during their monthly meeting July 5 at the Train Depot.
Approval of orders for 131 Craven St., 330 Front St., 101 Ann St., 115 Front St., 201 Front St. and 215 Turner St. were unanimously passed as the meeting began.
For 131 Craven St., the certificate was given to remove the front chimney above the roof and install a “faux” chimney.
The signage is to be changed at 330 Front St. as submitted by Webb Geer of Finz Grill, new fencing was approved for 115 Front St., and dock railings will be added to 201 Front St.
Demolition was approved for 101 Ann St., formerly Beaufort Inn, as long as the historical structure is documented with color and black and white photographs before being knocked down. Any architectural features and building materials must be salvaged for reuse or study and mature trees on the property are to be left alone, according to town charters.
The construction of a new single-family home was approved for 215 Turner St. as long as it is similar in height and scale with other buildings on the block.
In a quasi-judicial hearing, new signage for Isla Boutique at 433 Front St. was approved. The hanging sign will be 6 square feet and made of sandblasted wood, according to applicant George Rose.
Another quasi-judicial hearing was held for the demolition and reconstruction of the house at 311 Broad St.
First built between 1908 and 1913, the home was brought into the local historic district in 2008.
Current property data from the county show the house and 0.113 acres of land was last sold on March 31, 2023 for $402,000 to Addison and Gabrielle Dascombe.
The Dascombes said during the Wednesday meeting that the architectural integrity of the one-story house has been compromised over the years, prompting their desire to rebuild.
"As visible to the naked eye, the existing home has been neglected for many years," wrote the Dascombes in their proposal. "Though our original plan was to rehabilitate the property to a livable standard, after reviewing the independent inspection report, along with a few on-site visits, more than five local builders recommended the property be demolished and rebuilt. The property was in such poor condition, bank underwriters even said it was unlivable and a health hazard in its current state."
In their report, the Dascombes wrote the mortared bricks on the original support piers are deteriorating and the grout is detaching. The movement shifted cement support blocks, which have been propped up with irregular logs and wood shims to temporarily hold and support the beams.
The couple also says the original wood beams in the house have degraded due to moisture-related issues and wood destroying insects.
Other issues with the current house include the use of asphalt shingles that are not sealing the roof and damaged asbestos siding.
They were joined at the meeting by several neighbors who also showed their support for the project.
After reviewing blueprints and plans for the new structure, committee members approved the demolition and reconstruction, citing the house did not have significant historical or architectural importance that would warrant rehabilitation.
In the final order of business Wednesday, the committee also gave Rebecca Oxholm their approval to install 30 feet of white, six-inch aluminum seamless gutter on the east side of her porch, citing several other homes on the street that have similar features.
Hysterical Beaufort.
