BEAUFORT — The following civil complaints were put forth by Angela O'Neal lawyers and describe alleged interactions occurring from 2015-2020 regarding O'Neal and fellow members of the Beaufort Police Department. According to documents filed with the District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the town has denied most of these claims.
JURY TRIAL
Plaintiff alleges unlawful employment practices-based gender discrimination, sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and retaliation.
O’Neal filed a charge of discrimination with the Raleigh area office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on June 2, 2020, alleging violations of her civil rights.
On March 18, 2021, O'Neal's lawyers filed the suit against the town of Beaufort. Documents filed Aug. 26, 2022 also include Police Chief Paul Burdette and Capt. Joel Marino as defendants.
THE CLAIMS
Shortly after she was hired as a full-time employee in 2015, Lt. Daniel Garner began commenting on how O’Neal looked in her clothes. Garner was promoted to lieutenant in the spring of 2019. At all relevant times, however, Garner was higher-ranking than O’Neal.
The defendants claim O’Neal and Garner were sergeants until Garner was promoted to lieutenant in the spring of 2019.
In early 2018, Garner’s behavior escalated when he began sending sexually suggestive text messages to O’Neal, such as "I’ve been hitting on you for a long time,” "you’re still a good-looking woman,” “I won’t tell (your husband) I wolf whistled you in the hallway.”
Garner is also accused of referencing a “nice bush” by a town person’s front door, and that it was a “well groomed” bush while in O'Neal's presence.
Around September 2018 during Hurricane Florence, the department requested all officers spend the night at the police station in case the community required emergency assistance. However, O’Neal left the station to stay at home after Garner asked her to spend the night with him in his office. Garner allegedly pinned O’Neal between himself and a wall and said she could “sneak into (his) office after everyone is asleep” and “no one will ever know” because she could leave “early in the morning before anyone wakes up.” The following day, Garner texted O’Neal stating, “You ruined my plans last night. You up and left. I was gonna see if you needed snuggling in this big scary storm.”
The town denied these allegations about inappropriate advances during Hurricane Florence due to insufficient knowledge or information.
STUFFED ANIMALS
Around November 2019, Garner allegedly began arranging the stuffed animals that O’Neal kept on her desk in lewd sexual positions. O’Neal confronted Garner and asked why he continued to put her stuffed animals in sexual positions — he had no response. Several days later, O’Neal found her stuffed animals in a “murder-suicide scene.” The animals’ “brains” were laying on her desk covered in fake blood. The animals had been cut with a knife or scissors, and their stuffing had been pulled out and covered with fake blood.
In the same month, Chief Burdette asked O’Neal if she had “seen (her) animals.” She checked her office and told Chief Burdette they were fine, to which he replied, “Oh, he must have moved them back then.”
In December 2019, Edwards told O’Neal he had “heard there’s a sexual harassment charge in the works.” Unsure of what he was referring to, O’Neal asked him to clarify, and Edwards said, “Yeah, your animals are sexually harassing each other.”
O’Neal told Edwards that Garner was the person responsible for the sexual displays, and he replied, “That’s Daniel for you.”
O’Neal removed her stuffed animals from her office because she recognized this was the only way to stop Garner’s harassment. Shortly thereafter, Garner began making complaints about O’Neal to the department’s administrative staff.
POLICE VEST, FIRST WARNING
In early May 2020, O’Neal was emailed about the department’s revised ballistic vest policy, which went into effect while she was out of the office for medical reasons. The revised policy required approval if an officer chose to wear a ballistic vest other than the one issued by the department.
On May 11, O’Neal was instructed to put on her department-issued outer vest. O’Neal explained the vest was too bulky and tightly cut into her underarms and chest. Chief Burdette and Edwards told her ballistic vests “weren’t comfortable” and she needed to get used to it.
Her supervising officers said O’Neal had “unrealistic expectations” as to how the vest should fit.
Despite continuing to wear the vest for the remainder of the day, Chief Burdette still issued her a written warning for violating the department’s revised ballistic vest policy.
When O’Neal requested Chief Burdette to amend the disciplinary warning to include a statement indicating she had reported that the department-issued vest did not fit properly, Chief Burdette allegedly said O’Neal “changed her story,” and then left his office and returned with Garner to be his “second set of ears.”
O’Neal said she felt humiliated in this meeting which questioned her integrity and honesty, especially since he did so in front of Garner, who had been allegedly sexually harassing her for years.
FORCED TO FAIL
On May 20, 2020, Edwards called O’Neal into a meeting with he and Garner. During the meeting, O’Neal confronted Garner about arranging the animals on her desk in lewd, sexual positions, and why he questioned her subordinate officers about her integrity because it undermined her authority. Edwards excused O’Neal from the meeting.
Thirty minutes later, Edwards changed O'Neal's squad assignment.
O'Neal reminded Edwards that the new assignment would conflict with her graduate school class schedule, and she would likely fail the semester if she could not attend class.
Edwards allegedly responded, “Things happen.”
On the following day, the chief informed O’Neal she would be required to use her vacation time to accommodate her school schedule.
O’Neal requested three days off to finish her graduate school assignments, but she was informed by Edwards her vacation was denied. O’Neal was forced to miss required classes and failed her course.
The town's lawyer later explained O'Neal's and other officers' vacation requests were canceled due to concerns about civil unrest in the wake of the George Floyd incident.
A few minutes after speaking with Edwards about the vacation denial, Edwards mistakenly sent a text message to O’Neal intended for Chief Burdette. The text message read: “Message delivered to Angie. Total panic, we’re the reason she’s failing her class, and this is a big conspiracy by us because of the meeting last week where she has accused Daniel of some unknown act toward her.”
O’Neal asked to sit down with Edwards so she could tell him everything, to which he allegedly replied, “This can wait. I will talk with you next week.”
According to the complaint, Edwards never followed up with O’Neal regarding her requested meeting.
The town claims Edwards was off duty at the time and that O'Neal never followed up a few days later when he was back on duty.
INCONSISTENT DISCIPLINE
Shortly after Garner received a copy of O’Neal’s charge, he reported that a male patrol officer on O’Neal’s squad had made a “sexually inappropriate comment in the presence of two females.”
The chief immediately suspended the officer, took his gun and badge, and instructed O’Neal to drive him home.
Afterwards, Burdette asked O’Neal her thoughts on the incident, and she stated she did not understand why her male subordinate officer was suspended for an off-handed comment when Garner had been harassing her for years by sending her sexually explicit text messages and creating lewd displays with the stuffed animals on her desk.
The Chief replied, “The animals were a joke,” and requested to see the text messages.
OUTSIDE INVESTIGATOR
Two months later, the town of Beaufort hired an investigator to investigate the claims. Coincidentally, the investigator was allegedly an old friend of Chief Burdette’s, a connection that the town has denied.
The investigator spent three days at the department taking statements from select officers and employees. However, the investigator did not interview Garner’s subordinate officer, and he declined O’Neal’s offer to provide additional text messages from Garner, admitting that he had constructed the “murder-suicide” scene, allegedly saying he “had what he needed.”
PUT ON NOTICE
Several weeks later, Chief Burdette informed O’Neal that her allegations had been “substantiated,” but she received no further information. Garner returned to work.
O’Neal requested to not have to work directly with Garner, but Chief Burdette said that was not possible. On Sept. 21, 2020, O’Neal again requested not to work around Garner, but Chief Burdette communicated he could not promise to completely separate the two.
Within a week of his return to work, Garner allegedly again began making sexual remarks around the police station. Two of O’Neal’s subordinate officers reported Garner’s behavior to her, and as a supervisor, she was required to inform Chief Burdette.
When she spoke with the chief, he accused O’Neal of “keeping this thing going,” and asked her when she would “get over this.”
Chief Burdette added that the department was ready to move on, but she was holding everyone back over “old text messages” and “pranks that were done with some stuffed animals.”
Chief Burdette told O’Neal that her behavior would not be tolerated and that he was putting her on notice.
After Garner’s behavior returned, O'Neal claims the department’s administrative staff continued to harass her and make working conditions even more unbearable.
On several occasions, Edwards questioned O’Neal’s subordinate officers, asking questions such as, “How is (O’Neal) doing as a sergeant? Do you feel safe having her making decisions? Do you feel uncomfortable having to work under her?” Her subordinate officers warned O’Neal to “watch herself” because she had a “target on (her) back.”
The town admitted Chief Burdette had on occasion informed O'Neal that her job performance would be observed but denies ever saying she had been put on notice.
HUMAN RESOURCES ASSISTANCE REQUESTED
O’Neal went to the town's Human Resources Department to request assistance. O’Neal explained she would like to speak to a professional about strategies to help her cope with working with Garner again.
The services were promoted as strictly confidential, however, approximately two hours later, Chief Burdette called O’Neal into a meeting with himself and the Human Resources representative she had spoken with.
The chief asked why she had requested counseling service, and O’Neal explained she wanted professional advice about how to handle Garner’s return to work because she did not trust Garner, nor did she feel safe around him. The chief asked O’Neal why she felt uncomfortable asking him about the assistance request and why she did not want members of the department to know.
Chief Burdette further questioned O’Neal as to whether she was capable of doing her job, whether she could perform while under such “obvious pressure,” and if she was able to serve the community adequately in her “present state.”
PERFORMANCE ISSUES
By October 2020, Chief Burdette had reassigned O'Neal to a different squad because of “performance issues”.
O’Neal claims she never received negative feedback on a performance evaluation, nor any form of discipline until after she reported Garner’s harassment.
In her January 2020 performance evaluation, Chief Burdette stated that “O’Neal developed significantly over the evaluation cycle,” “she maintains a positive working relationship with other members of the department and represents the department with pride,” and “she is compassionate and willing to problem solve when the circumstances permit.”
The chief also claimed Edwards had previously reported her performance issues, yet Edwards made the following written statements regarding her performance on this same evaluation:
“Sergeant O'Neal adheres to the chain of command and follows established policies and procedures. I am pleased with the progress Sergeant O’Neal has made in her ability to supervise and keep her command apprised of pertinent information.”
“Sergeant O'Neal does an exceptional job at housekeeping. Her office workspace and her vehicle are always neat and clean. Sergeant O'Neal also practices good safety by utilizing issued equipment.”
“Sergeant O'Neal shows great initiative in her job. She strives to do a good job and keeps deadlines when completing tasks. She is progressing well as a shift sergeant, and she is adapting well with little supervision from me.”
“Sergeant O'Neal is very respectful when dealing with the public. She has a good reputation in the community and is well-liked by subordinates and co-workers. Sergeant O'Neal goes out of her way to help those in need.”
“Sergeant O'Neal takes great pride in her profession and her personal work ethic to complete tasks. She produces a complete and accurate product.”
“Sergeant O’Neal is a person who thinks about situations and weighs the outcome and how it will 'effect' (sic) her as an individual and the profession. Sergeant O’Neal brings a sense of maturity to the job and that aids in her judgment.”
“Organization is a priority for Sergeant O’Neal. She keeps her work product organized and balances her personal life in keeping her work life balance intact. She plans events well in advance to provide little disruption to the organization.”
“Reports published by Sergeant O’Neal are high quality and are written with excellent grammar. She publishes thorough narrative reports that contain all detail relayed to her from victims, witnesses, and suspects. I do not have to correct reports published by Sergeant O’Neal.”
When O’Neal pressed Chief Burdette for specific examples of the performance issues, he could not provide any. He instead informed O’Neal that he would be monitoring her performance himself moving forward.
The next day, Edwards claimed she had mishandled a case and the district attorney would not be able to prosecute the case.
O’Neal immediately contacted the district attorney who assured her she had handled the investigation correctly and that the case could and would be prosecuted.
FAILURE TO ACT, SECOND WARNING?
On Oct. 9, 2020, Edwards allegedly gave O’Neal a warning for “failing to take action” because she was unable to make contact with an offending homeowner while investigating a nuisance call a few days earlier. However, two male officers had been dispatched to a nuisance call at the same address only two days prior who were also unable to make contact, yet the male officers were not disciplined as O’Neal was.
The town denies O'Neal was reprimanded or disciplined in any fashion for inaction Oct. 9 and said the male officers mentioned did not witness any nuisance when they visited the address a few days earlier, so they had no reason to pursue.
REPRIMAND
On Nov. 25, 2020, Chief Burdette reprimanded O’Neal for releasing firearms to a citizen without first conducting a criminal background check. O’Neal says she was surprised by this allegation because she was present when the chief himself released the firearms.
O’Neal states only the department’s administrative staff has access to the property room, and only the chief could release the gun from the department’s custody back to the citizen.
O’Neal claims she did not remove the guns from the property room, nor did she assist the citizen in loading his firearms into his car.
The town states O'Neal approached Burdette asking for the keys to retrieve a firearm to return it to a citizen, but she neglected to inform Burdette that she did not check the citizen's criminal record beforehand.
INELIGIBLE FOR PROMOTION, SECOND WARNING
On Dec. 1, 2020, Edwards served O'Neal with Notice of a Pre-Disciplinary Conference.
Chief Burdette scheduled it for Dec. 3, 2020. When the conference began, only O’Neal, Chief Burdette and Edwards were present.
When asked when the Human Resources representative would arrive, Burdette allegedly stated, “They’re not coming.” O'Neal reminded the chief that policy requires a representative from Human Resources to be present, to which the chief allegedly replied, “That's not what it says, Angie. You misinterpreted the policy.”
After O’Neal requested someone from Human Resources join the meeting and Chief Burdette allegedly stated, “That's not happening.”
The town later explained the Human Resources representative was working remotely at the time due to COVID-19 and could not be present for the Dec.r 3 meeting.
A “follow-up” pre-disciplinary conference was held six days later with a Human Resources representative present. The chief allegedly opened the meeting as if the Dec. 3 conference had not occurred.
O’Neal officially received a second written warning Dec. 10, 2020 as a result of the notice and pre-disciplinary conferences.
Because O’Neal now had two official written warnings, she was ineligible for promotion and could be terminated if the chief determined O’Neal violated a policy or had a performance issue.
INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATION
On March 24, 2021, O'Neal spoke with then-Lt. Joel Marino about the unfairness of being refused a promotion to be an administrative lieutenant, a position she believed herself more than qualified for.
Marino responded, “Do you think it is right for someone to put in for a command-level position who came into work wearing an expired vest?” Marino was referring to the incident when O'Neal received a written warning for violating a ballistic vest protocol.
In response, O'Neal said many other officers also wore similar ballistic vests and no one else had been disciplined.
The next day, Marino demanded O'Neal to name what officers she was talking about the day before that had worn “expired vests without consequences.” O'Neal named three officers who had worn similar vests to hers but denied saying they were expired and out of compliance with department policy.
The same day, Marino spoke with the named officers and allegedly encouraged them to file formal complaints against O'Neal for lying about them and defaming their character.
The officers filed the internal complaints, and Chief Burdette notified O'Neal that she was the subject of an investigation.
RETIREMENT
As it was clear O'Neal would not be considered for promotions and that Chief Burdette intended to further retaliate against her for her discrimination claims, O'Neal decided to seek other employment.
O'Neal entered a binding agreement May 21, 2021 to "retire" from the department in exchange for being given a neutral employment reference that confirmed the dates of her employment and position but contained no further details.
Chief Burdette agreed and attested “This agency is NOT aware of any investigation(s) in the last 18 months concerning potential criminal action or potential misconduct by this offer.”
However, eight days later, the chief wrote a letter in O'Neil's personal file that states, “Three complaints were made against you on March 29, 2021, alleging that you had falsely reported that the complaining officers had violated the department's vest policy. Based on your retirement, no investigation of any of these complaints was commenced, and these complaints are now considered withdrawn/resolved."
DAMAGED REPUTATION
O'Neil claims the chief's letter in her personal file has become an issue as she seeks employment at other law enforcement agencies as it implies she was accused of lying and retired to avoid the investigation.
O'Neil also said that when potential employers have called the town of Beaufort for background checks, Chief Burdette and Human Resources personnel have allegedly provided false and defamatory statements.
Specifically, O'Neil says potential employers were told by the town she was never a sergeant and that they cannot speak about her because it was prohibited by their lawyers, while Burdette has said he is not allowed to talk about her and is required to forward all calls to the town's Human Resources Department.
PRAYER FOR RELIEF
O'Neal's lawyers are seeking at most $25,000 in damages and court costs for breaching their contract of maintaining a neutral reference after her retirement, promoting slander to potential employers and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
