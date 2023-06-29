BEAUFORT — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested and charged Willy Alexander Korthals, 29, of Bettie, on June 29.
As a result of an undercover investigation, Korthals was charged with Soliciting a Child by Computer or other Electronic Device to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act.
Officials charged Korthals as a result of an undercover investigation conducted by the FBI with support from detectives of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit, according to a press release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Evidence and equipment used to facilitate the crime were seized.
Korthals is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond and is scheduled for his first court appearance June 30.
