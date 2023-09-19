BEAUFORT — After several North River residents continued to protest the Carteret Community College’s planned fire training center off Laurel Road Monday night, County Commissioner Ed Wheatly came out strongly against the facility and questioned whether it was necessary.
Commissioners held their monthly session in their meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square.
Speaking during commissioners’ comments at the end of the meeting, Wheatly said he remembers when it was determined that neither Beaufort nor Newport were proper locations for the center and said he doesn’t think Laurel Road in North River is, either.
Wheatly said residents’ concerns about safety are valid.
“I remember when the Beaufort fire station burned down with the fire trucks in it,” he said. “Anything is possible.
“I question whether this is necessary,” he continued, noting that county has got along just fine without a facility of the type the college is planning.
“I think it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money,” Wheatly added, and went on to say he doesn’t believe it will used enough to make it worthwhile.
But Commissioner Chuck Shinn, who represents Newport, said there is a small and far less advanced fire training facility in that town, even closer to residents than the one on Laurel Road will be, “and I’ve never heard any complaints.
“They (people who train there) are mindful of being close to residences,” he said. “This one (Laurel Road) is going to be state of the art. They (the college” will be good partners and good neighbors.”
He concluded by saying that once the facility is up and running, it will not be nearly as much of a problem as North River residents believe it will be.”
Commissioner Mark Mansfield occupied the middle ground on the issue.
He said the county board cannot tell the college – which gets most of its money from the state – what to do.
“We didn’t give them the property,” he said. “And it was already zoned” to allow such a facility.
“It doesn’t matter what my opinion is,” Mansfield added. “We can’t do anything about it.”
He also noted that fire training is essential so departments can continue to do their jobs.
Mansfield also said it’s not right to call it a “burn center” – call that a negative connotation – because it will involve other kinds of training, including the use of hoses and ladders.
The board took no action.
North River opponents of the fire training center have expressed concerns about the possible burning of hazardous materials, as well as the possibility it would lower property values in the area.
College officials have said there will be no hazardous materials burned in the center, which will be used for height certification, and training that involves multi-story ingress and egress, shipboard firefighting, small-space maneuvering, high-angle rescue, ventilation and ladder training and engine company operations.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
