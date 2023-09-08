BEAUFORT —The National Park Service announced Thursday that the Beaufort Visitor Information Center at 701 Front St. will permanently close its doors to the public in December. Suspension of ferry transportation from Beaufort to Cape Lookout National Seashore will likely follow sometime thereafter.
According to a press release, in 2013, the National Park Service (NPS) and the town of Beaufort entered into a 10-year agreement, which will expire Jan. 1, 2024. That agreement allowed for use of a portion of space in the historic Beaufort Post Office Building on Front Street as a National Park Visitor Center, as well as the use of a dock area on Front Street to provide ferry transportation. It also allowed a portion of Grayden Paul Park to provide orientation signage for visitors headed to Cape Lookout National Seashore. This combination of a visitor center and transportation hub effectively turned Beaufort into what the National Park Service refers to as a “Gateway Community.”
In the initial agreement between Beaufort and the National Park Service, space for the visitor center and the ferry service was provided by Beaufort to the National Park Service without any compensation for the town.
At the time of that initial agreement, town leaders’ expectations were that if Beaufort was a National Park Gateway Community, it would create a direct and substantial economic benefit to businesses in town. This would have a secondary effect of bringing money back to the town by increasing the town’s tax revenue base and improving employment opportunities. Beaufort has long embraced tourism as its primary economic driver and has worked to increase visitation by promoting the town as a destination location with a great visitor experience.
A peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis conducted by economists in 2023 estimated that the 542,000 visitors to Cape Lookout in 2022 spent about $26.8 million in surrounding communities. Cape Lookout National Seashore ferry utilization from Beaufort has steadily increased from an initial count of about 12,000 riders a year up to 52,000 riders in 2022.
Island Express Ferry Service, the current holder of the NPS ferry contract, employs 14 people in Beaufort (48 total in Carteret County) and leases a store and office space on Front Street in Beaufort. Cape Lookout National Seashore made an initial investment in Beaufort of $340,000 for signs, visitor orientation waysides and visitor center exhibits.
The visitor center is staffed by a park ranger five days a week during the peak visitation season. In 2022, the visitor center received over 11,000 visitors, and park rangers and volunteers working in Beaufort made over 10,000 additional contacts during outreach and educational events in town.
In early negotiations over renewing the agreement, Beaufort expressed a desperate need for space to expand services for town residents., proposing to utilize the area currently occupied by the NPS Beaufort Visitor Information Center for new offices for town employees. Complaints about a lack of parking in Beaufort were also voiced. The town suggested the NPS pay “fair market value” to continue use of the portion of the building currently housing the visitor center. Park officials said there are no federally allocated funds to pay for this change.
Contract requirements with the ferry service mandated an agreement be concluded prior to issuance of a prospectus for ferry service before the end of the existing contract on Dec. 31. With no agreement in place between the town and the National Park Service, “There is no way the NPS can require a ferry service to operate out of Beaufort,” the release states.
The current agreement would allow for the National Park Service to execute an optional three-year extension and retain the visitor center through the end of 2026. However, there is no viable reason to execute this extension for the visitor center beyond the end of the current ferry service contract. Cape Lookout National Seashore intends to close the visitor center at the end of the season in 2023 to provide the town with the office space that has been requested.
Without the agreement in place, providing ferry service out of Beaufort can no longer be a “mandatory” component of the new contract and must be an “optional” component. This change opens the door for the ferry service to choose another location, negotiate with the town independently or discontinue the service completely.
Park Superintendent Jeff West said,” Over the last two years, I attended and spoke publicly at several Waterways Committee meetings. During that time, I attempted to speak publicly with the town commissioners when there was still time to adjust course, but was unsuccessful until recently. I was finally able to speak with them during their meeting on Aug. 28. At that meeting, they confirmed that without direct financial compensation, they were not interested in retaining a National Park Service presence in Beaufort. I think a lot of Beaufort, and I believed it was the right place for a Gateway Community – great for the community economically and great for visitors to experience such a wonderful place. I am greatly disappointed that we were not able to reach any kind of viable agreement with the town.”
“It’s incredibly unfortunate that we couldn’t come to an agreement with the Town of Beaufort,” said Nate Toering, the park’s chief of Interpretation & Education, who manages all of Cape Lookout’s visitor centers. “For the last nine years, we’ve enjoyed a wonderful relationship with both public and private schools in Beaufort, providing regular park ranger programs to supplement their environmental and cultural history curriculum. We’ve participated in numerous community-engagement events in Beaufort, such as parades, weekly educational programs on the New Deal Artwork in the Historic Beaufort Post Office Building, and by staffing a booth at the Olde Beaufort Farmer’s Market every Saturday.
“With the closure of the Beaufort Visitor Information Center and the high likelihood of a suspension of ferry service from Beaufort, the National Park Service’s connection to the town of Beaufort just won’t be there anymore… While it’s frustrating to see a decade’s worth of hard work disappear overnight, we are thankful for the time we spent in Beaufort and look forward to the future possibilities to forge relationships with a new Gateway Community elsewhere on the Crystal Coast.”
