BEAUFORT — With students reporting back to classes Monday for the 2023-24 academic year, yellow buses will once again be rolling on county roadways.
Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor reminded motorists to be on the lookout for buses. It’s of special concern in the wake of a tragic school bus accident Aug. 22 in Clark County Ohio, where one student was killed and several others were injured when a minivan struck the bus on opening day.
“It is important to remind parents to watch for school buses and children waiting at bus stops,” he said. “Our students’ safety is a top priority, and it is a community effort as we head back to school.”
According to the school system’s Director of Transportation Harry Brooks, there will be 92 buses traveling approximately 4,300 miles each day beginning Monday.
County school bus drivers and teacher assistants picked up buses Aug. 23 from the county school system’s bus garage in Beaufort. As of Aug. 24, the school district’s website listed about 20 job openings for bus drivers and teacher assistants, with many assistants also driving buses. School officials said last week that if there is a shortage of drivers, they were prepared to use double routes if necessary to ensure all students get to school safely.
One of the most common safety issues reported by bus drivers is the illegal passage of stopped buses when the stop arm is extended. It’s important to know the rules regarding passing stopped school buses.
Drivers appear to be confused most often about the laws on four-lane roads with medians or turn lanes, and two-lane roads with turn lanes.
Here are the rules broken down from ncbussafety.org:
- On divided highways of four lanes or more with a median separation or center turning lane, only motorists following the bus must stop. Motorists in the opposite travel lanes who stop when they don’t have to cause motorists behind them (who know the law) to slam on brakes to avoid rear-end collisions.
- Motorists on a four-lane road without a divider or turn lane must stop on both sides.
- Motorists on two-lane roads that have a center turn lane must stop.
- It also is important for motorists to remember the rules for buses when they stop.
- The bus must be completely stopped for loading and unloading.
- The red warning lights must be activated.
- The stop arm must be fully extended. (The stop arm should not be activated until the school bus comes to a complete stop).
- Motorists required to stop must remain stopped until the stop arm has been withdrawn, the flashing red stoplights have been turned off and the bus has moved on.
- Drivers need to keep a safe distance behind and in front of buses when they are stopped and should not start moving until the bus stop arm is in and the bus is rolling.
- Motorists also should always watch their speed when buses are traveling the roads.
Beyond the rules of the road, drivers need to know the consequences of passing stopped school buses.
A violation for passing a stopped school bus carries five insurance points, which translates into an annual premium increase of $800. A school bus violation also requires the offender to appear in court where a judge can impose a fine of up to $1,000 and can revoke the driver’s license.
