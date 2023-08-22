BEAUFORT — County commissioners Monday night took no action to satisfy the concerns of North River residents who are opposed to a planned Carteret Community College Public Safety Training Facility scheduled to open in September on Laurel Road.
Approximately 50 North River residents turned out for a Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ meeting Monday night to express concerns about a planned Carteret Community College (CCC) Public Safety Training Facility scheduled to open in September on Laurel Road.
Only two of them spoke during the public comment period of the board’s monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort.
Thomas Nolan said the plan for the fire training facility on a six-acre parcel on Laurel Road caught residents completely by surprise because there was no sign on the property.
“I don’t want it in the community,” said Nolan who recently moved back home to North River after living in Raleigh and is building a house at Merrimon and Laurel roads.
Nolan said that despite assurances from college officials, he believes there will be hazardous materials burned in the facility. He said it will devalue property in the area.
He agreed there’s a need for a training facility, but it shouldn’t be in a residential area.
“Carry it somewhere else,” he said.
The property was already zoned Office and Professional and no rezoning was required, so CCC was not required to notify nearby property owners, as is required in rezonings.
Speaker Nikolina Murrell, a Laurel Road resident, said Monday night she’s not convinced hazardous materials will not be burned and is worried about air quality.
“A lot of citizens are concerned,” she said. “They told us there won’t be anything hazardous, but they really can’t tell us 100 percent. We have farms, we have animals and horses.”
Murrell said she believes the college could find a better place for the facility, which she agreed is needed.
“I heard Beaufort didn’t want it and Newport didn’t want it,” she said.
Speaking at the end of the meeting Monday night, County Commissioner Ed Wheatly said the facility is needed and won’t be a problem.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about it,” he said. “I think once it’s underway … it won’t be nearly as bad as people think,” he said. “I think it will be almost unnoticed by a lot of people. It’s got to go somewhere.”
Many of those who attended the commission meeting were among about 100 who also attended a session last week in North River.
During that session, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini, CCC Board of Trustees Chair Melodie Darden, Trustee Bill Henderson and CCC Vice President of Corporate and Community Education Perry Harker sought to convince the residents their fears were unfounded.
“Carteret Community College takes seriously its role as a responsible neighbor and resource in this community,” Harker said during that meeting. “The college plans to make every effort to maintain a safe environment where future and current first responders can obtain the training they need to serve and protect our communities. We also maintain high standards of instructional integrity and would in no way jeopardize the college’s ability to offer training by failing to follow established standards.”
The multi-level metal building, which will be used for training for CCC’s Crystal Coast Fire Academy and area firefighters, is scheduled to arrive already built at the tract on Monday, Aug. 28. The site, deeded to CCC in 1998, is surrounded by farmland owned by Trey Rivenbark. It’s across from several houses and is near another farm and riding stable.
According to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website, Rivenbark is president and registered agent of Carteret Farm LLC, based on Harkers Island. Rivenbark did not speak Monday night or last week in North River.
The structure, which will have multiple floors, will be used for live Class “A” fires and other training and will have a five-story platform. Training will be in height certification, multi-story ingress and egress, shipboard firefighting, small-space maneuvering, high-angle rescue, ventilation and ladder training, and engine company operations.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.