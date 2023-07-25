ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach council voted unanimously to approve a contract for street repairs at eight locations in town.
The council met in the town hall off Highway 58 and online via Zoom.
Town manager John O’Daniel said the town received several bids for the work and the lowest, and council-approved bid, was for $25,650 from Thomas Simpson Construction of Morehead City. It will be paid for with state Powell Bill (gas tax) money, which is allocated to towns based on the mileage of the roads in town.
Although the repairs are needed, there was another factor involved: The town needed to spend some of its Powell Bill money.
“We are reaching a point where we need to spend some funds or ask for an exemption for Powell Bill funds,” O’Daniel told the council. “Powell Bill funds are received twice annually from the state to maintain public streets. We are allowed to bank up to five years’ worth of Powell bill allocations.”
As of June 30, the town’s Powell Bill reserve totaled $232,239.05.
“If no Powell Bill funds are expended this budget year, we will likely exceed the projected maximum we are allowed to save,” O’Daniel said. “We can apply for an exemption to allow us to accumulate up to 10 years’ worth of allocations as long as our population stays below 5,000.”
The council chose not to go with that option, but to instead do smaller projects O’Daniel and the town public works department identified.
Work will be on Center Drive, Moonlight Drive, Kinston Avenue, South Kinston Avenue, New Bern Street, W. Bogue Sound Drive, Mobile Drive and Ocean Boulevard and will involve patching, and repair work.
O’Daniel said he was not aware of plans for a large project, but the council could discuss that during its annual retreat in January.
The council and staff Monday night tabled until August a public hearing on proposed zoning text and map amendments related to the Causeway Small Area Management Plan.
Amendments will address allowed land uses, site layout, architectural standards parking, signage and other issues.
Zoning map amendments include overlay zones within the COR zoning district related to the recommendations of the Causeway Small Area Plan.
The council in March 2022 selected Yard and Company, based in Cincinnati, and Stewart Planning to develop the plan for the causeway, which is the entrance to the heart of Atlantic Beach, at the foot of the high-rise bridge to Morehead City. It connects to West Fort Macon Road.
Yard & Company has worked on a vision document and Stewart Planning of North and South Carolina has worked on a design document.
The council began discussion of creating the plan during a retreat in 2021.
The purpose is to guide development along the town’s commercial corridor, which is primarily located along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and sections of Fort Macon Road, which runs from Fort Macon State Park in the east to the boundary with Pine Knoll Shores in the west, and to increase walkability and bikeability.
The planning board held a public comment on the proposals last month, and O’Daniel said the reason to postpone the hearing was to allow that board to tweak its recommendations.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.