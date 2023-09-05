ATLANTIC BEACH — Mindy Epps of Kinston and her family spent Labor Day enjoying the picture-perfect weather on the beach at Fort Macon State Park.
“We decided to come down for the day because they (her children) hadn’t been to the beach for a while,” she said.
The Epps family was among thousands who traveled to the county during Labor Day weekend, which signals the end of traditional tourist season.
Fort Macon State Park Superintendent Randy Newman said crowds packed the park throughout the weekend, and numbers were up from Labor Day 2022.
“We had about 3,000 more people this year because the weather was gorgeous,” he said. “There was pretty weather, and the ocean was basically flat, so we didn’t have water rescues.”
The three-day Labor Day weekend count for Fort Macon was 19,107 people, compared to 16,095 the previous Labor Day weekend.
The only challenge was the heavy rains from Tropical Storm Idalia last week left the Fort Macon bathhouse parking lot flooded. Sections were still flooded Monday, but Newman said the water was still receding and the park was continuing to pump water from flooded areas.
Visitors to the park didn’t appear to mind getting their feet wet in sections of the parking lot as they unpacked belongings to haul for a day at the beach.
Oceanana Fishing Pier manager Brittany Mann said the Atlantic Beach icon also enjoyed large crowds for the holiday weekend.
“We’ve been very busy,” she said Monday.
Amber Baxter of Raleigh was among those visiting the pier.
“We came down to visit family in Morehead City. Today is the first day we’ve been to the beach, and we’re going to take the baby down to the water for a little while,” she said. “We also wanted to walk along the pier.”
Michael Hughes of Richmond, Virginia, was also enjoying a day of fishing at the pier.
“We came down here looking for conch shells,” he said. “We thought after the hurricane, there might be a lot of shells. We came down to fish, too.”
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said the resort town at the western end of Bogue Banks had a great Labor Day weekend as well, with picture-perfect weather and great crowds on the beach and in businesses.
“The town was fortunate to experience limited damage from the impact of Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia,” he said. “Emerald Public Works and parks maintenance team members did a tremendous job cleaning up following the storms.”
Ocean lifeguards performed only three calls for service in Emerald Isle, and while the police department was busy, Zapp said it experienced a “standard volume of calls and traffic issues.”
The Fire and EMS Department responded to 20 calls for service.
