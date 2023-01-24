ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council adopted the 2023 tourism season paid parking program with no changes from 2022 during its monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off West Fort Macon Boulevard and online via zoom.
The action came as part of the consent agenda – a list of noncontroversial issues that can be approved with one vote – and there was no discussion.
Beachgoers will pay $3 per hour through parking stations at designated parking areas, which operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday during the parking program. Users displaying valid handicap or disabled veteran tags or plates may park for free, as well as town property owners and long-term renters by displaying their town hurricane reentry passes on their dashboards.
Users may also buy season passes at the town public safety and administration complex during normal business hours. Passes are $75 each and must be adhered to a user’s vehicle’s windshield. Users may also purchase passes online at the website www.cognitoforms.com/TownOfAtlanticBeach/PaidParkingSeasonPass.
Paid parking will go into effect in May in the following areas:
- The New Bern Avenue public beach access.
- The Henderson Boulevard public beach access.
- The West Boardwalk Coastal Area Management Act lot.
- The Circle Point grass lot.
- The Circle Pavilion paved lot.
- The Circle gravel/dirt lot.
- Streetside parking along West Drive, Atlantic Boulevard and East Drive.
- Parking adjacent to The Circle on West Bogue, East Terminal and East Bogue boulevards.
Money from the paid parking program is used to fund various municipal beach services, including the town’s summer lifeguard program, public beach access bathhouses and summer recreational programs and activities.
Parking for all becomes free after the end of August.
For additional information, go to: https://atlanticbeach-nc.com/departments/police-department/parking/.
