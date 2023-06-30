ATLANIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach officials have had a conversation with the manager of the corporation that owns Atlantic Station Shopping Center on Highway 58 about possible redevelopment into a mixed-use development with residences in addition to the stores.
Rumors about a project have been circulating on Facebook recently: “Two Raleigh developers are seeking money to invest to ‘scrape’ the shopping center and build 190 condos on the back of Bogue Sound and Hoop Hole Creek and to add to that 100 apartments. They plan to also move the Food Lion,” one post states.
Atlantic Beach Planning Director Jennnifer Ansell confirmed Thursday there was a preliminary discussion but said no official project plans have been submitted and no rezoning applications, which she said would be necessary.
The 13-acre property on the north side of Highway 58 is owned by Atlantic Station Partners LLC, whose manager is Hal V. Worth III. According to the N.C. Secretary of State’s website, the LLC is based in Raleigh.
In addition to anchor business Food Lion, the decades-old center is home to movie theaters, restaurants, entertainment facilities and various shops. Other than Emerald Plantation in Emerald Isle, it’s the only mall-like facility on Bogue Banks.
Ansell said she talked about six months ago to Worth, who inquired about what could be done on the property under the town zoning ordinance. At that time, he mentioned moving some things to different places on the site, building some condos and free-standing residences on the back (water) side of the property near the marsh, and maybe putting dwellings on top of some of the existing structures, Ansell said.
The property is zoned for mixed uses, Ansell said, but some of the high intensity uses would not be allowed under the current zoning.
“He’d be looking at trying to get the town to rezone or create a new zoning district,” she said.
Any proposed zoning change would require public notice and a public hearing.
In addition, Ansell said, a project of that magnitude would likely require additional sewer capacity and other major permits.
Ansell cast doubt on the likelihood of the LLC moving the Food Lion, which was originally built on the other side of Highway 58 on a site now occupied by the town’s large park.
“They (Food Lion) recently got a hefty permit (from the town) for some pretty big renovations,” she said.
Ansell said she had not heard from Worth since that first conversation.
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said that as he understands it, the potential developers are a subset of the current ownership group.
“They have shared some very preliminary plans with the town … to get some information about what the zoning would allow,” he said. “The concept I saw proposed a mix of commercial and residential development the intent of which was to retain most of the current businesses in the shopping center, including Food Lion.”
Mayor Cooper said he understands why the LLC might want to make changes in the shopping center.
“There is a lot of vacant retail space in there now, so it makes sense that the owners would want to reduce the amount of retail square footage,” he said. “Shopping centers all over the country are downsizing because of the prevalence of online shopping and other factors.”
Mayor Cooper, like Ansell said, “The owners have not applied for anything or submitted any official proposals. I expect a text amendment or rezoning would be required to permit what they are considering.
“That will involve a public hearing and require approval by the planning board and town council,” Mayor Cooper continued. “In short, if any plans do come together, our citizens won’t have to rely on Facebook rumors to learn what is proposed. There will be public notice and publication of any proposed plans, along with multiple opportunities for public comment and input.”
Contact Brad Rich at brad@thenewstimes.com
