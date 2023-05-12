Carteret Community College graduate Makayla Outlaw of New Bern receives well-deserved flowers from her son, Kylin, 3, following commencement exercises Friday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. She was among many mothers graduating on Mother’s Day weekend. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — As well as a time for Carteret Community College (CCC) graduates to celebrate receiving degrees, moms were reveling in their accomplishments Friday, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.
A Carteret Community College graduate gets a well-deserved hug from her instructor after receiving her associate’s degree in radiography during commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College graduate Nicolle Santiago of Jacksonville stands with her three sons, from left, Nathaniel, 14, Caleb, 9, and Julian, 3, following commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. She was one of many moms receiving degrees on Mother’s Day weekend. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College graduates stand on the top floor of the Crystal Coast Civic Center prior to the start of commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A Carteret Community College graduate wears an important message on the top of her graduation cap Friday just prior to the start of commencement exercises in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College Student Government Association President Anthony Pile speaks to a packed room of graduates and parents Friday night during commencement exercises in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College graduate Kirsten Arnold of Pine Knoll Shores is all smiles as she receives a balloon following commencement exercises Friday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College graduate Nicholas Pratt III shares how he overcame opioid addiction to receive his associate’s degree during commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
GALLERY: CCC graduates receive degrees Friday as moms celebrate, too
Carteret Community College graduates file into the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the start of commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A Carteret Community College graduate dons a creative graduation cap prior to the start of commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A group of Carteret Community College graduates celebrate following commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College President Dr. Tracy Mancini speaks during commencement exercises Friday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A Carteret Community College graduate sports a 2023 tassel on her cap Friday just prior to the start of commencement exercises in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College graduates file down stairs on their way to enter the Crystal Coast Civic Center for commencement exercises Friday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College graduates burst out of the doors Friday following commencement exercises in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
“I’m excited for my kids to see me walk across the stage,” Caitlin Iris of Peletier said prior to the start of commencement exercises. “I want them to know the value of education and that they can pursue whatever they are passionate about.”
Iris, who received an associate’s degree in medical office administration, added that her mother was in the audience to watch her receive her degree.
Another graduate, Nicholas Pratt III, who spoke during commencement exercises about overcoming opioid addiction to receive his associate’s degree in information technology, also pointed to his mother as a guiding light through his dark days.
“The first person I want to thank is my mom who gave me unconditional love,” he said, adding that he was also grateful to God and for the support he received at CCC. Pratt plans to pursue his master’s degree in information technology.
About 420 students were scheduled to graduate Friday, and of those, 195 opted to participate in the ceremony.
Among those receiving degrees were 17 Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School students. Many of those will also participate in a high school commencement exercise May 25, which will be the last graduating class from the school, set to close at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
As well as the college celebrating commencement exercises Friday, the campus, on Saturday, will host Celebration on the Sound, which features performances by country artists. There will also be a variety of food trucks. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the concert starting at 6. Tickets are $25 each.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini commended college graduates on their accomplishments, praising them for their hard work and seizing the opportunities afforded them at the community college.
“All of us in this auditorium are so proud of you for your hard work and perseverance,” she said to the graduates who filled the civic center, along with excited family members. “You made difficult sacrifices and choices to be here. You juggled family, multiple jobs, homework, class time and other obligations. You worked through short- and long-term setbacks and illnesses — and you have succeeded.”
CCC Student Government Association President Anthony Pile, who shared how he fought through mental illness to receive his associate’s degree, encouraged his fellow graduates to overcome challenges to follow their dreams too.
“No matter where you are in life, it is never too late to enrich or enhance your life,” he said. “If getting on the right track seems like a task that is too large to handle, never be afraid to say ‘I need help.’ If I had not cried out, ‘I can’t do this on my own I need help,’ then I would not be standing here today.”
He continued, “Students and families as you leave here today, I want you to remember that you can do anything, recognizing that sometimes we need help. It is not a weakness to ask for assistance. On the contrary, it takes strength to know when you can’t do something on your own. Fellow students, go be strong, hardworking, independent individuals, but be wise enough to recognize when it’s time to lean on others just a little bit.”
Keynote speaker, former CCC Board of Trustees and Trustee Emeritus Michael Curtis, also praised students for their hard work. He especially thanked Dr. Mancini, trustees, faculty and staff for all they have done to make CCC a success.
“One of my proudest moments was when we selected Dr. Mancini as president,” he said.
Curtis had students stand and face the faculty, then encouraged them to give a round of applause, which they wholeheartedly did.
At the end, Pratt led his classmates in the traditional turning of the tassels, signifying the end of their college career.
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.