MOREHEAD CITY — Aaron Moody said he was lectured by the Skip Hookcrew throughout his walk up to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament weigh station on Tuesday evening.
Don’t drop the dolphin.
It was sage advice.
The angler’s 59.3-pound catch ended up shooting to the top of the Parker Boats Dolphin Winner Take All division and puts the 58-foot Jarrett Bay captain and crew in line for $539,750.
“I got lectured all the way up here not to drop that fish before I got up here,” Moody said. “We suffered through it yesterday, so to be able to get this fish this morning and get us on the board, it was a really great time.”
Skip Hook, captained by Mike Allen, claimed $2,000 in daily prize money.
The crew had to endure rough conditions on Monday but had an easier time of it on Tuesday with improved weather.
“It was a lot better today,” Moody said. “We had a really good time out there this morning, so it was a lot more enjoyable fishing. We knew it was a big dolphin when we realized it was a dolphin. We took a second and realized we needed to get some lines back in the water and keep fishing.”
Moody’s family, standing behind the security fence, let out hoots and hollers when the weight was announced.
His catch bounced the 41-pound dolphin by angler John Stone and captain Simon Smith aboard Tuna Tango brought to the docks on Monday to second place.
Double B, with angler Harry Smith and captained by Parker Henry, is in third with a 35.5-pound catch that was brought to the weigh station on Tuesday.
Carolina Time went home last year with a $527,000 prize for the Level VII Largest Dolphin Winner Take All Division with a 54.1-pound bull reeled in on the fourth day of the tournament.
