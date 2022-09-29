MOREHEAD CITY — The American Music Festival (AMF) of Morehead City will present the Balourdet String Quartet in the first of four concerts of the 2022-23 music season on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
All AMF concerts are held at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 1604 Arendell St. Morehead City. Parking is free.
The Balourdet Quartet is currently in residence at the New England Conservatory's Professional String Quartet Program in Boston, Mass. The quartet received the Gold Medal in the 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, second prize in the 2019 Carl Nielsen International Chamber Music Competition, and most recently, top prize at the Borciani Competition in Italy.
The Ponca City News in Ponca City, Okla., after a performance there, described the quartet as “…an exceptionally talented group…With bows flying and notes swirling, this quartet has a bright future ahead.”
The program consists of works of Wolf, Debussy, and Brahms.
Tickets are $32, which can be purchased online or at the door. Tickets for students or active duty military are $16 and will be available at the door. Students 18 and under and one accompanying adult chaperone may reserve free tickets by calling 252-342-5034. For more information and tickets, visit www.americanmusicfestival.org, or call 252-342-5034.
At the time of each concert, there will be masking and seating requirements based on CDC recommendations. Masks will be made available at the concerts.
A local, nonprofit organization, the AMF has been providing great music to Carteret County and eastern North Carolina for the last 30 years. A portion of ticket proceeds and donations to AMF go to provide music outreach programs for county school children.
The AMF is supported by the Arts Council of Carteret County, the N.C. Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, the Beaufort Ole Town Rotary and the Classical Voice of North Carolina.
