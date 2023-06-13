MOREHEAD CITY — Three blue marlin came to the weigh station at the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Monday, but only one made the leaderboard.
C-Student of Southside Place, Texas, leads a pack of 271 boats after the first of six days of fishing with a 470.2-pound blue marlin reeled in by angler Hunter Megarity and Capt. Ken Blackman.
Alone on the leaderboard, the boat stands to win $3.41 million of the tournament’s record-breaking $5,835,075 purse.
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, goes unclaimed after day one.
Last year’s Big Rock winner, Mercenaria, weighed its fish on the first day of the competition, but anglers shouldn’t fret. That was the first time the winning fish had been weighed on day one since Run Off did it in 2017. That catch was the fifth day-one winner in the previous six years.
However, recently the winning fish has been a late-stage catch. Widespread won the tournament in 2021 with a day-six blue marlin, Pelagic Hunter II boated its 2020 winner on day five, Top Dog in 2019 on day six and Honey Hush in 2018 on day two.
C-Student was only 30 pounds shy of that 500-pound mark, but Megarity was still blown away by the reception the 72-foot Viking received at the weigh station when it arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
“It’s hard not to throw up,” he said. “There’s a lot of people, but it’s fun. This is the boat’s third straight year fishing this tournament. It’s a great one.”
Once Megarity reeled in the fish, the question was whether it was not worth bringing to the scale or releasing to put points toward a potential $178,500 in release division prizes.
“It was our first bite of the day,” Megarity said. “We hooked up and fought it for about 45 minutes and had it on the side of the boat. We stared at it for a few minutes, tried to get a tape measure in the water. We knew it was going to be close, (but) we decided it was good enough to bring home. I’m glad we did.”
The decision of whether or not to bring in the fish was a tough one all day as boats battled choppy offshore conditions. Dancin Outlaw of Summerfield and Wolverine of Port Huron, Mich., both faced that decision and made the wrong choice.
The two boats brought in blue marlin that did not the meet the tournament minimum standards of 400 pounds. That kept the fish off the leaderboard, but more importantly, it penalized both boats and dramatically lowered their chances of winning this year’s competition.
Boats that weigh a fish which does not meet tournament minimum standards are penalized 400 pounds. So, even if either boat weighs a 1,000-pound blue marlin later this week, it will only register as 600 pounds.
The rough conditions offshore kept 53 of the 271 boats from fishing on the first day. In addition to the one weighed blue marlin and three total boated, the 218 boats that ventured out combined for 46 releases – 42 blue marlin, two white marlin and two sailfish – and eight gamefish.
Builder’s Choice of New Bern, captained by Brent Gaskill, leads the weekly release division with 925 points for the release of two blue marlin and a white marlin. The boat already won $44,625 for the daily release prize and stands to win $178,500 in total prize money if it remains atop the leaderboard.
Four more boats – Wave Paver, Buddy Rowe, Mister Pete and Reel Quick – currently have 800 release points for the release of two blue marlin. Wave Paver won $5,000 for the first daily release of Monday.
In the gamefish divisions, Tuna Tango of Wrightsville Beach is off to a hot start with a 41.5-pound dolphin reeled in by John Stone. That earned the boat $2,000 in daily prize money and could potentially win a $539,750 payout for the Level II Dolphin WTA.
Weldor’s Ark of Morehead City is in first place of the wahoo division with an impressive 59.7-pounder reeled in by John Roberts. That was good for a $2,000 payout.
Remaining fishing days for the competition are Tuesday through Saturday. Lines come out of the water at 3 p.m. each day, except for 2:30 on Saturday, and the scales open for gamefish each day at 2 p.m. and close by 6.
