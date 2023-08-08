NEWPORT - Emergency responders with the Newport Police and Fire departments are credited with assisting a driver after they drove their vehicle into a pond.
Officers investigated a single-vehicle collision on Saturday, Aug. 5 near Old Fashioned Way and Nine Foot Road.
When police arrived, they found a red pickup truck in the retention pond between Bojangles and the Twice the Ice kiosk.
Police report that no one was injured.
The truck was recovered by local business Gray's Towing who connected a winch and slowly pulled it out of the pond.
As of press time, the driver of the vehicle was not shared by police, and it was unclear what caused the truck to enter the pond.
