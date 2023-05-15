MOREHEAD CITY — Detectives with the Morehead City Police Department and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hayden J. Hunter on Wednesday, May 3, and charged him with second degree murder. Hunter, 26, of Salter Path, is also facing drug charges from a related investigation.
The murder charge by the Morehead City Police Department is related to the distribution of fentanyl, which resulted in the overdose death of Krista Olivia Taylor, 19, of Morehead City, on October 16, 2022.
During a narcotics investigation by these two agencies, Hunter was determined to be the source of fentanyl distribution within the community. As a result of that investigation, Hunter received additional charges by Morehead City Police: sell of schedule I controlled substance, deliver of schedule I controlled substance, manufacturing of a schedule I controlled substance and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance.
At the time of his arrest, Hunter was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a firearm. Based on this evidence, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges: intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine.
Hunter’s first court appearance was May 4, and he is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort under a $1.25 Million bond.
