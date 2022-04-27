BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road to address safety concerns regarding parking at Bogue RV park.
According to town clerk and planner Shawne Southard, the concern is that people visiting the RV park are parking along the road, which makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to have proper access. Another business, Bogue Distillery, is located at the end of the road.
Surveyor John Odum will present a parking plan during the special meeting.
During the April 18 town council meeting, council members got their first look at a proposed budget for 2022-23. Members are considering a $212,269 budget, with no tax increase. The proposed budget is about 4% less than the $220,300 budget adopted for 2021-22.
The current property tax rate is 5-cents per $100 of assessed value. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, the amount generated $39,525 in property taxes. For 2022-23, the amount is estimated to generate $38,000.
The council will hold a public hearing regarding the proposed 2022-23 budget at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, in town hall. The regular meeting will follow the hearing.
The proposed budget includes $38,000 for salaries, $67,119 for the American Rescue Plan Act, $30,000 for hurricane damage, $17,000 for professional fees, and many other line items.
Anticipated revenues include $67,119 from the American Rescue Plan Act, $50,000 from utilities franchises, $38,000 in property taxes, $21,000 in Powell Bill funds, $17,500 in local sales tax, $8,490 in appropriated fund balance, and other miscellaneous categories.
The town must adopt its 2022-23 fiscal budget by July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
In other action during the April 18 meeting, the council approved naming a road Honey Way that leads into 25 acres at the end of Barrington Ridge.
