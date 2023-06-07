OTWAY — The Carteret County Public Library System’s Down East branch, currently at 702 U.S. 70E in Otway, will close at the end of business Friday, June 16 in order for preparations to begin for the opening of its new location at 108 Straits Road.
According to a county news release Wednesday, the new location is expected to begin service on Monday, July 17.
The new 1,200-square-foot location will include features consistent with the system’s other library locations, including public computing spaces, children’s and teen sections and flexible seating.
Checked out materials can be returned to any Carteret County Public Library branch in Beaufort during the closure, and customers can seek library services, programs and events at the libraries in Beaufort, Newport, Pine Knoll Shores and Cape Carteret.
The library’s regular schedule of programming will continue as detailed on its website, www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.com.
Carteret County commissioners approved a lease of the new space for the Down East Library during their meeting Monday night.
The lease is between the county and Ned Golden and Ned Golden Jr. for the storefront portion of a building,
Rent will be $1,600 per month for the initial term, which will be from July 1, 2023 until July 1, 2024 with the option to renew two 12-month renewals from July 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025 and July 1, 2025 to July l, 2026. The lease will be renewed automatically unless the county notifies the Goldens within 30 days before the end of a term of its intent not to renew.
The Goldens are responsible for electric, lawn care and maintenance and will provide all maintenance for all building, mechanical and other repairs within the leased area.
The agreement brings a happy end to a problem that has upset many Down East residents.
Down East Commissioner Chris Chadwick owns and leases to the county the building in which the library is currently located at 702 U.S. 70 in Otway, near its intersection with Harkers Island Road.
But the state told the county several years ago that Chadwick, who had been appointed to the commission after the death in May 2020 of longtime Down East Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, could not continue to lease the building to the library if he remained on the board of commissioners after his appointed term expired.
Chadwick ran for election in 2022 and won a new four-year term. But the state also allowed the lease to continue until it expires at the end of this month.
Many Down East Library users turned out for a county commission meeting in April and urged the commissioners to find a solution. Commissioners agreed the options were continuing the lease from Chadwick at no cost to the county, letting Friends of the Down East Library take over the lease and finding another location.
