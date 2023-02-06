MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in the McGee Building Boardroom.
Agenda items include a foundation check presentation to establish the JoAnn Offutt Memorial Scholarship for Radiography, trustee emeritus recognition, revisions to BOT policies, discussion of the Dr. Joseph Barwick Award and presentations by the president and leadership council reports.
