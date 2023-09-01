PORTSMOUTH, VA. — The captain of the port for North Carolina opened the Ports of Wilmington and Morehead City on Friday, as Coast Guard crews continue to assess maritime impacts following Tropical Storm Idalia.
Vessels and facilities within these ports, which accommodate the movement of more than 4 million tons of cargo annually, may resume normal operations.
Coast Guard Aids to Navigation teams are working to assess displaced navigational aids. To report any potential navigation hazards, please contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3880.
Marine safety inspectors continue to conduct harbor patrols to ensure there are no environmental concerns to the waterways. No sheening has been reported as a result of Tropical Storm Idalia.
Mariners are advised to stay diligent and navigate North Carolina waterways with caution due to increased debris associated with the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia. The storm may have caused navigational aids to be unreliable.
