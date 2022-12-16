PINE KNOLL SHORES — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will be trimming vegetation along the south side of Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shores in January and February.
“This trimming is important from a resiliency standpoint, as the maintenance of power during/after storms is a public safety issue,” Town Manager Brian Kramer said Friday.
“We will again have members of the Community Appearance Commission work with the trimming outfit to ensure that the work is within reason and does not cause undue hardship on anyone,” Kramer added.
Trimming along the highway in town was last done in 2017, and Kramer stressed that it was not indiscriminately done, focusing only on vegetation along the power lines.
Pine Knoll Shores is known for its trees, and many residents are sensitive to their importance.
Kramer added that if residents want wood chips from the trimming project delivered to their homes for landscaping use, they should call project manager Brent Toler at 252-727-2224.
