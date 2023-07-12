CEDAR POINT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide after responding to a call Tuesday, July 11.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Carteret County deputies responded to a home on Dogwood Drive in Cedar Point following a request for a welfare check on the two occupants. Deputies discovered two men deceased inside the home, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives have identified the shooter as 84-year-old Michael Lyle Bowling who contacted a friend to come get his dog and call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe 64-year-old Jack McClellan Shaffer was shot by Bowling before he turned the gun on himself.
The incident is currently under investigation, and detectives have learned the two roommates had not been getting along for the past few weeks. Next of kin for both the deceased have been notified.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said he and his staff extend “heartfelt condolences to both these grieving families who were shocked to learn of this tragedy late yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.