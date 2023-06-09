MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. June 14 in the McGee Building Boardroom. Agenda items include election of 2023-24 board officers, approval of college fees, consideration of a 2024-25 academic calendar, as well as approval of closeout documents for repairs made to the campus shoreline and greenhouse following Hurricane Florence.
