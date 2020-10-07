Western Carteret FD honors those who help, serve

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department recently honored a number of businesses and individuals for contributions to fire and emergency medical service efforts over the past year.
In a ceremony Sept. 25 at the department off Sherwood Avenue, Chief Kevin Hunter said those honored gave “assistance and service that went above and beyond the norm, which … had a direct effect on the department’s ability to better serve and protect” the residents of the district.
The department, under the guidance of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors, serves Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue, Peletier and unincorporated areas of western Carteret County. The board is made up of representatives of the service area.
Those honored were Bray Trailers, East Hardwood (Safrit’s), Lowes Foods, MacDaddy’s, Onslow Stoneworks, Git-er-Done Lawn Care (Nicky Krajacic) and Vince Buckley.
“All of these … have in some way made gifts or donations of either their time, physical equipment, tools, materials or some other resource … to assist the department with training, care of the facilities, morale of the personnel and much more,” Chief Hunter said in a news release.
Also during the ceremony, the department awarded two employee fire and EMS personnel award ribbons honoring to those who earned associate of science degrees in their specialty fields. Assistant Chief Michael Penuel earned his degree in fire science, and firefighter-paramedic Cassidy Childree earned a degree in emergency medical services.
In addition, the department honored senior firefighter/paramedic Glen Mercer for his 20th anniversary of service, achieved May 15. He is the first department employee to achieve the milestone and received a ribbon and a certificate.
Finally, the department honored longtime non-voting WCILCA board member Al Linden of Cape Carteret for his 11 years of service as the agency’s budget chairperson and budget analyst.
In the release, Chief Hunter called Mr. Linden an “aide and good friend” and thanked him for “the assistance and guidance he has given us over these years.”
Mr. Linden and his family have moved out of the state.
The ceremony, which had been postponed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, was held with the apparatus bay doors open, and those who attended practiced social-distancing, the release reported.
