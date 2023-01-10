Amy Lynn Griffey of Stella was among five students from Western Governors University (WGU) North Carolina who recently received fifth Anniversary Scholarships from the online institution.
The scholarships, valued at up to $10,000, represent the largest to date for an in-state scholarship from the university. WGU North Carolina celebrated its fifth anniversary as a state affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University in October 2022.
The scholarships were awarded based on applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, demonstrated financial need as well as other considerations. In 2022, WGU awarded more than $630,000 in scholarships to students in North Carolina.
“These fifth-anniversary scholarship recipients have demonstrated resilience, determination and academic excellence,” Ben Coulter, Ed.D., Chancellor of WGU North Carolina, said. “I was honored to notify and congratulate each of them personally, and we are thrilled that they are furthering their education at WGU, putting them on a path to continued career success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.