CAPE LOOKOUT — A boating accident Sunday in the ocean off Shackleford Banks led to the death onshore of a man, who has not yet been named.
According to a Monday news release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore, the accident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m.
“An accident involving three individuals in a rented boat occurred in the ocean south of Shackleford Banks,” the release states. “ Conditions at the time of the accident were 7-to-9 foot swells, temperatures in the mid-70’s, sporadic rain and winds out of the south-southwest at 8-16 MPH.
“While underway, the boat took a wave that did not completely capsize the vessel but ejected all three passengers. The accident occurred outside of park boundaries and the U.S. Coast Guard and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are leading the accident investigation.”
According to the release, after the accident occurred, the three ejected passengers made it to Shackleford Banks. Upon reaching the beach, one male victim in his mid-40s collapsed around the wave line.
The two remaining passengers were unable to move the victim. The victim was unresponsive, so the other passengers started CPR and dialed 911 at 4:47 p.m. Park Rangers were dispatched but were approximately two miles away. They responded via boat and ATV and were on-site within 15 minutes.
“Upon arrival, NPS rangers moved the victim further inland and began AED-assisted CPR,” the release adds. “They continued CPR until paramedics with the Harkers Island Fire Department and Beaufort Fire Department arrived on scene and took over. CPR was conducted for about an hour before medical direction called off efforts. NPS rangers are handling the fatality investigation in conjunction with the other involved agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.