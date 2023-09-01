NEWPORT — A Newport man faces drug charges following a month-long investigation, according to Major Jason Wank, chief detective with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department arrested Perry Nordean Fisher Jr., 38, of 446 Nine Foot Road, Newport, following a month-long drug investigation.
Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop Aug. 29 on Fisher following a controlled purchase of trafficking levels of cocaine (57 grams) and marijuana (28 grams). During the stop, Fisher was found to be in possession of an additional 88 grams of marijuana and a concealed handgun.
Prior to this incident, detectives conducted several trafficking-level controlled purchases of cocaine from Fisher at his residence located in Seascape Mobile Home Park in Newport.
Fisher remains in the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort under a $750,000 secured bond.
Fisher was arrested on the following charges and detectives seized the following weights of illicit narcotics:
Charges
• 15 counts of felony trafficking in cocaine.
• Four counts of felony possession with intent to sell deliver.
• Marijuana: Two counts of felony sell/deliver.
• Two counts of felony maintain vehicle, place and dwelling for controlled substance.
• One count of concealed carry of a firearm.
Weights of illicit drugs
* 142 grams of cocaine.
* 174.2 grams of marijuana.
