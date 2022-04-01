BEAUFORT - April 3-9 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
During this week, the Carteret County Public Library System encourages all community members to visit in person or online to explore and access services and programs.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries connect communities to each other.
“National Library Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of libraries, librarians and library workers in our local branches and in communities nationwide,” said Jeanne Holmgren, new library director for the Carteret County Public Library System. “It is the perfect time to discover all the Carteret County Public Library System has to offer you and your family.”
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
The Carteret County Public Library System offers a wide array of programs and is supporting the community with services such as internet hotspots, wireless internet in the building, public computers with printing and friendly staff who are also pleased to offer research help and reading recommendations.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
For more information about the Carteret County Public Library and the Friends of the Carteret County Public Library, visit www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.com.
