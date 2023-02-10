CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold their monthly meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Those who are interested but cannot attend can watch on GoToMeeting by visiting https://meet.goto.com/331708837 and entering the ID: 331-708-837.
Anyone interested in signing up to make comments during the meeting should call 252-393-8483 or email Town Clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org by noon Monday.
Agenda items include:
- A resolution authorizing a design contract for final segment of the Cape Carteret Trail.
- A resolution to authorize a town planner position.
- An ordinance to allow parking at town parks by visitors only.
- Creation of an ad-hoc advisory committee to recommend specific improvements in town parks.
- A closed session, allowed under state law, to discuss property acquisition.
- A closed session, allowed under state law, to discuss personnel.
