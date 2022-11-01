newport

NEWPORT — The 47th annual Newport Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

To receive an application to participate in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at kbuttery@townofnewport,com or 252-223-4976, ext. 207.

The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 25.

The parade will start on Chatham Street and end at the Community Park on Howard Boulevard.

 

