NEWPORT — The 47th annual Newport Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
To receive an application to participate in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at kbuttery@townofnewport,com or 252-223-4976, ext. 207.
The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 25.
The parade will start on Chatham Street and end at the Community Park on Howard Boulevard.
