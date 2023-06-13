MOREHEAD CITY - A pair of boats in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament experienced different issues Monday.
One vessel was reported to be struck by lightning while another experienced navigation problems and had to towed by the Coast Guard back to safety.
The April Mae was hit by lightning but everyone onboard is safe. April-Mae was towed back in this morning.
April Mae is a 65-foot Hatteras registered to Joe Visser and captained by Tom Brewer. The boat is out of Beaufort.
Another boat in the tournament, Sea Wolf, stayed with the disabled boat until the Coast Guard could reach them. The tournament says that was delayed by storms overnight.
The Coast Guard says another boat started to tow April-Mae and they were able to meet them about 12 miles east of Cape Lookout shoals. A 47-foot motor lifeboat from Fort Macon then towed the disabled boat closer to shore until Sea Tow could take over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.