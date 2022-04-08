The Newport council will hold its regular business meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 in the town hall board room on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
- Feds release updated report on plane crash that killed ECHS students, others
- Two residential developments moving forward in Atlantic Beach
- Myrtle Beach's Chris Fineran takes 1st place in 44th Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest
- NPS officials cite Shackleford Banks visitors for removal of foal
- School board calls for study on closing MaST following Class of 2023 graduation
- Crime Reports - March 25 – 31
- Jury renders guilty verdict in Branche murder trial
- CCC to host Celebration on the Sound, featuring top country music recording artists
- Misplaced Mutts seeks land for animal sanctuary, rehab and adoption center
- HOUSE DIVIDED: Family ties hold strong despite intense Duke-Carolina hoops rivalry
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Putin is not all the problem (27)
- EDITORIAL: Inflation creates an added tax burden (24)
- Sharp rise in HIV, syphilis cases alarms county health officials (12)
- While COVID-19 cases decline, health director cautions future spikes expected (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Climate clarity (10)
- Atlantic Beach council wants to create shellfish leasing map as agencies debate floating structures for aquaculture operations (9)
- County towns preparing for sea level rise; NOAA report says sea level may rise over 12 inches by 2050 (9)
- EDITORIAL: Growing drug epidemic requires federal action (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Truth is elusive these days (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be careful what you wish for (6)
- EDITORIAL: County’s school board should re-open MaST (6)
- County, region planning for growth as economic development officials estimate 3.5% population increase by 2025 (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pine Knoll Shores: spending what they don’t have (5)
- County consumers feel pinch of soaring gas prices (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Respect is a two-way street (5)
- Board reviews health department, DSS budgets with requests for additional positions (5)
- EDITORIAL: Housing options needed to meet growing demand (5)
- EDITORIAL: Sunshine Week highlights the public’s right to know (5)
- EDITORIAL: Teaching techniques need greater scrutiny (4)
- Newport officials seek new tax district to fund more EMS staff (4)
- CCA-NC holds demonstration in Raleigh over fisheries management actions (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This project is ill-conceived (4)
- Trillium Health Resources to launch mobile integrated care clinics Wednesday (4)
- Beaufort planners recommend allowing duplexes in transitional district (3)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s dictates create public distrust (3)
- Cedar Point board OKs permit for food hall but applicant won’t move forward with project (3)
- In split vote, Cape Carteret board approves land-use plan that calls for new main street north of Highway 24 (3)
- PKS seeks state grant for stormwater management improvements on Arborvitae Court and Cedar Road (3)
- Beau Coast developers change PUD to have fewer townhomes, more single family (3)
- Historic Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new owners (3)
- Atlantic Beach Public Safety and Administration Complex now open for business (2)
- Beaufort airport welcomes new business to serve maintenance, other needs at Michael J. Smith Field (2)
- Health Dept. offers second COVID-19 boosters (2)
- Trillium Health Resources joins PORT Health to launch mobile care clinic in Carteret County (2)
- PKS board authorizes application for state grant to build kayak launch (2)
- Core Sound Museum to hold Earth Day celebration (2)
- HOUSE DIVIDED: Family ties hold strong despite intense Duke-Carolina hoops rivalry (2)
- Emerald Isle seeks to rebuild fire department station No. 2, fund 16 other projects with leftover FEMA money (2)
- Two residential developments moving forward in Atlantic Beach (2)
- Beaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residents (2)
- Beaufort board reserves sewer capacity for proposed 7-lot subdivision near former elementary school (2)
- Emerald Isle board okays $130,000 engineering study of realigning boat-launch facility channel (1)
- Cedar Point expects to get yard waste pickup truck by December or January instead of May (1)
- EDITORIAL: Opaque governance is a costly mistake (1)
- Carteret County hires Jeanne Holmgren as library director (1)
- DMF accepting Hurricane Florence Relief Applications from Seafood Dealers, Recreational Fishing Industry (1)
- County seeks public comments on proposal to convert public park land to site for new Down East fire station (1)
