The Newport Historical Museum will hold its Newport Heritage Dinner fundraiser Jan. 27 in the Community Life Center of St. James United Methodist Church in Newport.
Dinner will be served 5 to 7 p.m. Meals can be eaten in, or drive-thru will be available.
Dinners will cost $12 per plate and will include a one-quarter barbecue chicken plate with dessert.
Entertainment will be provided 5 to 8 p.m. The entertainment will include Pickin’ and Grinnin’ and County Line.
The event will be in celebration of 157 years of Newport history and heritage, from 1866 to 2023.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the event. To pre-order tickets, contact Susan Davis at 252-622-0042.
