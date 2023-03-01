CARTERET COUNTY - Hundreds of acres in Carteret County were set on fire today in a controlled burn.
The Forest Service says 1,568 acres in Carteret County are involved in the burn.
the burn is near Nine Mile Road and Milles Road inside the Croatan National Forest, 5 miles west of Newport.
The burn will generate a lot of smoke in the area and people using Nine Mile Road should drive with caution.
The controlled burn should reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires, the Forest Service said.
The Croatan Ranger District released the details on the burn: the Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 1,568-acre prescribed burn in Carteret County.
A helicopter will be utilized to help manage the burn. Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active burn area
